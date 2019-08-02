A racial epithet alongside a swastika and other crude expressions have made their way into the new pedestrian and biking tunnel beneath Russell Street before it even opened to the public.
The tunnel, which puts the Milwaukee Trail beneath Russell Street, is closed off by fencing and was closed to pedestrians Friday due to ongoing construction.
Bob Vosen, acting administrator on the Montana Department of Transportation's Russell Street project, said Friday the tunnel had been sprayed with anti-graffiti coating so it will be easy to remove. He expected the spray paint to be removed within the next week when the city receives a "release agent," which works with the coating.
"We're hoping to get it cleaned off next week," Vosen said. "We're cognizant of this being a potential issue … We want to stay on top of that as much as possible."
The Missoula Police Department could not be reached for comment on the graffiti in the Russell Street tunnel late Friday afternoon. A couple of other crude swastikas have turned up in Missoula in recent weeks, but police considered at least one that was quickly covered up near the Missoula Farmers Market to be an act of vandalism and not a threat.
However, Missoula saw a surge of anti-Semitic and hateful literature last winter as flyers and spray-painted swastikas popped up in residential neighborhoods and businesses along busy streets. In February, the Montana Human Rights Network said it was receiving more reports of anti-Semitism in Missoula than any other part of the state. Residents had even caught on home surveillance cameras a stranger clad in a snow-white outfit while distributing anti-Semitic flyers at night. Two Missoula men were arrested for spray-painting swastikas on a business, but were not considered to be responsible for the distribution of anti-Semitic literature around the city.
In this instance, Vosen said he was frustrated that workers will have to spend time cleaning the graffiti off while they could be working to complete the project. Steps to keep vandals from further defacing the tunnel will also go into place soon, he said.
"Going forward, the tunnel is going to be lit," he said. "Once we get lights down there, the lights will be well protected and up high so they can't bust 'em out."
He added: "We want this to be a safe, family-friendly trail we're continuing. We're excited to get it open and turned over to the public."