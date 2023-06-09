A 91-year-old Whitefish man who accidently drove his vehicle into the Lochsa River in Idaho was rescued by a packrafter on Thursday, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.

“On June 8, 2023, at approximately 1:48 p.m., Idaho County deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the Lochsa River about 68 miles upriver from Kooskia on Highway 12,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook page. “91 year-old Clifford Parver of Whitefish, Montana was stuck in his vehicle about 50 feet from the bank.”

Before law enforcement or emergency services could get to the remote scene, about 15-20 people who had been passing by stopped to help. Deputies were unable to get the names of all involved but Keegan Fancher and JT Sohr were two civilians who helped out.

“JT Sohr, a firefighter for the United States Forest Service, had recently finished swift water rescuing training,” the Facebook post read. “JT used his personal rafting equipment to assist the driver and only occupant of the vehicle out of the vehicle. In the process, JT lost about $250.00 worth of equipment down the river.”

Pictures from the scene show the elderly driver using a small packraft as he leaves the vehicle in the middle of the river.

“It’s moments like these that remind us that we live in a wonderful area full of kind and courageous people who are willing to help their fellow man,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “We are truly thankful for the help of JT, Keegan, and all others.”