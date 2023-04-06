The rail line at the site of a Sunday morning freight train derailment near Paradise was set to reopen to train traffic on Thursday evening as cleanup continues.

The derailment, just after 9 a.m. Sunday, sent more than 20 cars off of a Montana Rail Link track along the Clark Fork River across from Quinn's Hot Springs Resort south of Paradise and Plains. At least 18 derailed cars were visible just outside a tunnel that contained more derailed cars. A few cars and some cargo entered the river. A tank car of butane, a form of liquefied petroleum gas, derailed but didn't release any of the highly flammable material. The only cargo known to have spilled was some powdered, natural bentonite clay and multiple box cars of Coors Light and Blue Moon beer, in cans and bottles. Some diesel fuel spilled onto the gravel riverbank from a damaged fuel tank at the end of a refrigerated railcar. There were no injuries in the derailment. No cars caught fire.

MRL Director of Communications Andy Garland stated in an update midday Thursday, "We have made significant progress at the incident site to remove many of the damaged cars, clean up debris, and begin the process of site remediation. Additionally, infrastructure in the affected area has been replaced and we are expecting train traffic to resume later today when all safety measures have been met. In the coming weeks, we will be continuing the investigation into the cause of the accident, making progress on remediation in the area, and addressing any other impacts."

Garland wrote in an email Thursday afternoon that the railway will file its derailment investigation results with the Federal Railroad Administration. He also confirmed that the train in the derailment was an MRL train. Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) also runs trains on MRL's network. BNSF is in the process of absorbing MRL, which is currently owned by the Washington Companies. Garland wrote that rail traffic between Paradise and Missoula was rerouted to other lines, including one that runs through Dixon, Arlee and Evaro, while the derailment blocked the tracks.

The Evaro Hill route is 64.2 miles from De Smet, near Missoula Montana Airport, to Paradise — shorter than the 93.3 miles it takes to get from De Smet to Paradise along the Clark Fork, the way the derailed train traveled. But the riverside route has fewer hills and has a higher speed limit than the Evaro route.