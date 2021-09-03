Railroad bridge work closes Clark Fork River reach starting Monday

Bridge repair work will close a portion of the upper Clark Fork River to floaters near Bearmouth fishing access site.
Montana Rail Link crews expect to spend two weeks working on a railroad span just downstream of the river put-in. Work starts on Sept. 6 on the site about 40 miles east of Missoula.
The projects involves diverting much of the water in the main channel to a side channel so workers can reach the bridge's support structures. That could pose safety hazards to both floaters and waders in the vicinity, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks spokeswoman Vivaca Crowser.
The immediate area and nearby access sites will be signed when closed, and information on the closure status will be available online at fwp.mt.gov/news/allnews and facebook.com/MontanaFWP.R2 or by calling FWP at 406-542-5500 .
Rob Chaney
Natural Resources & Environment Reporter
Natural Resources Reporter for The Missoulian.
