Railroad bridge work closes Clark Fork River reach starting Monday
Railroad bridge work closes Clark Fork River reach starting Monday

Montana Trout Unlimited's interactive map of fishing access sites in Montana at map.montanatu.org.

Bridge repair work will close a portion of the upper Clark Fork River to floaters near Bearmouth fishing access site.

Montana Rail Link crews expect to spend two weeks working on a railroad span just downstream of the river put-in. Work starts on Sept. 6 on the site about 40 miles east of Missoula.

The projects involves diverting much of the water in the main channel to a side channel so workers can reach the bridge's support structures. That could pose safety hazards to both floaters and waders in the vicinity, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks spokeswoman Vivaca Crowser. 

The immediate area and nearby access sites will be signed when closed, and information on the closure status will be available online at fwp.mt.gov/news/allnews and facebook.com/MontanaFWP.R2 or by calling FWP at 406-542-5500 .  

