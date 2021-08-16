Railyard Superfund plan for Missoula disappoints local leaders

Montana environmental officials will limit a Superfund cleanup of railroad pollution in downtown Missoula to industrial or commercial standards, despite city and county concerns about growing residential use in the area.
Department of Environmental Quality Director Christopher Dorrington signed the decision about the Burlington Northern-Santa Fe railyard on Aug. 10.
The decision requires BNSF to clean soils to industrial or commercial standards and groundwater to state quality standards. The area has been contaminated by spilled diesel fuel and other chemicals that saturated both the ground and underground aquifer.
That means the area will not be cleaned to residential standards, a much stricter level of remediation. Missoula city and county leaders had asked the state to push for residential levels because of the growing housing construction surrounding the railyard.
“The remedy was selected because it meets statutory requirements and is expected to achieve substantial risk reduction in a cost-effective manner,” a DEQ press statement noted on Monday. “Cleanup and long-term monitoring will continue until cleanup is complete, which is expected to take 30 years. BNSF will be responsible for the cleanup at an estimated cost of $3,531,000.”
DEQ’s draft plan went out for public comment last February. It noted “no significant changes were made to the final remedy selection based on public comment.”
While the city’s zoning and Downtown Master Plan consider the area good for residential development, DEQ’s response stated the railyard had been used for trains for the past 140 years.
Maps of the project area included some homes along East Alder Street, and that a plume of petroleum contamination in the groundwater was moving offsite. But the area analysis concluded that remediation of the railyard soils and elimination of spills would take care of those problems and “no cleanup of those offsite residential areas is necessary.”
The decision acknowledged the future of the area surrounding the rail yard is going to be residential development. DEQ replied that it takes a long time for a railroad company to move or abandon a railyard, and BNSF had not indicated any plans to do so.
Site sampling found significant levels of arsenic, Fluorene and a variety of other organic contaminants coming from the railyard. The DEQ study took soil and ground water from numerous locations between Higgins Avenue and Woody Street, where trains would come off the main track and shift through fueling stations and repair facilities.
The project started back in the late 1990s and took until 2021 to produce a remedial plan. The complete plan can be found online at deq.mt.gov