Railyard Superfund plan for Missoula disappoints local leaders

While the city’s zoning and Downtown Master Plan consider the area good for residential development, DEQ’s response stated the railyard had been used for trains for the past 140 years.

Maps of the project area included some homes along East Alder Street, and that a plume of petroleum contamination in the groundwater was moving offsite. But the area analysis concluded that remediation of the railyard soils and elimination of spills would take care of those problems and “no cleanup of those offsite residential areas is necessary.”

The decision acknowledged the future of the area surrounding the rail yard is going to be residential development. DEQ replied that it takes a long time for a railroad company to move or abandon a railyard, and BNSF had not indicated any plans to do so.

Site sampling found significant levels of arsenic, Fluorene and a variety of other organic contaminants coming from the railyard. The DEQ study took soil and ground water from numerous locations between Higgins Avenue and Woody Street, where trains would come off the main track and shift through fueling stations and repair facilities.

The project started back in the late 1990s and took until 2021 to produce a remedial plan. The complete plan can be found online at deq.mt.gov

