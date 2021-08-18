Rain across western Montana abates wildfire blazes, improves air quality

Weather and smoke presented aerial resources from putting retardant around Priscilla Peak Tower, but firefighters were able to wrap it in fire-resistant material.

On Wednesday, crews focused on capitalizing on the moisture and cooler temperatures to mop up and hold lines.

A meeting was scheduled for Wednesday night at Ainsworth Park in Thompson Falls. A recording will be posted on YouTube and Facebook.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Burnt Peak and South Yaak

About an inch of rain fell on the Burnt Peak and South Yaak fires, but showers were expected to taper off on Wednesday. Overcast skies will keep temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s with a higher relative humidity.

The Burnt Peak fire is 4,066 acres in size and is 29% contained. Crews are shifting their resources to the Keeler Creek area where they will continue to create containment lines. Residents near the North Fork Keeler Creek area are on pre-evacuation notice.

The larger South Yaak fire is 11,585 acres and is 45% contained. Crews anticipate little active surface spread to occur until the weekend, when fuels are expected to dry out.