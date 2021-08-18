Rain across western Montana abates wildfire blazes, improves air quality

A majority of the Northern Rockies along the Montana-Idaho border received at least a “wetting rain” — greater than 0.1 inches — in Tuesday’s storm.
The rain cleaned up a lot of smoke and improved air quality across western Montana, while also dousing fire activity. Cooler temperatures are expected to persist throughout the week.
The rain can also create additional hazards for fire crews, including slick roads as well as shifting soil, rocks and other debris. Overcast weather can also ground aircraft.
West Lolo Complex
A cold front brought anywhere between 1.5 to 0.6 inches of rain to the West Lolo Complex fire, providing “much-needed” respite for firefighters.
Residents in the Thompson River Zone remain under an evacuation order by the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office and those in the Ashley Zone are under a pre-evacuation notice. A total of 53 residents are on evacuation orders.
The fire burning 5 miles northeast of Thompson Falls is now 38,688 acres in size and is 15% contained. A total of 428 personnel are responding to the blaze.
Some crews focused on mopping up hot spots and others continued to protect structures along Thompson River Road. No homes or other structures have been lost.
Weather and smoke presented aerial resources from putting retardant around Priscilla Peak Tower, but firefighters were able to wrap it in fire-resistant material.
On Wednesday, crews focused on capitalizing on the moisture and cooler temperatures to mop up and hold lines.
A meeting was scheduled for Wednesday night at Ainsworth Park in Thompson Falls. A recording will be posted on YouTube and Facebook.
Burnt Peak and South Yaak
About an inch of rain fell on the Burnt Peak and South Yaak fires, but showers were expected to taper off on Wednesday. Overcast skies will keep temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s with a higher relative humidity.
The Burnt Peak fire is 4,066 acres in size and is 29% contained. Crews are shifting their resources to the Keeler Creek area where they will continue to create containment lines. Residents near the North Fork Keeler Creek area are on pre-evacuation notice.
The larger South Yaak fire is 11,585 acres and is 45% contained. Crews anticipate little active surface spread to occur until the weekend, when fuels are expected to dry out.
Slick roads hampered crews’ access to the fire and cloud cover grounded aerial pursuits. Despite the challenges of the rain, crews found alternate lines to hold the fire.
Hay Creek
More rain Wednesday was expected to douse the Hay Creek fire, burning just west of Polebridge. The fire received wetting rain and some snow at higher elevations on Tuesday.
Equipment and supplies are being removed from the fire and the helibase has moved from the incident base to the Hungry Horse Ranger Station. From this point, updates on the fire will be provided when there are changes in fire activity or to announce new road or trail closures.
The fire is 2,894 acres in size and is 30% contained.
Management of the blaze will transfer to a Type 4 team on Saturday. A community meeting to discuss the transition will be held at Sondreson Hall on Thursday at 6 p.m.
In the meantime, crews will wrap up fuel reduction operations along roads and contingency lines as well as mop up hot spots.
Updates for the Boulder 2700, Crooks and Granite Pass Complex fires have not been provided since Tuesday.