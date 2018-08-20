Rain arrived in Glacier National Park Monday morning, providing at least 30 minutes of soaking moisture to give firefighters an assist with the Howe Ridge fire.
No new evacuations were ordered overnight. But park officials said storms forecast for the region could bring erratic winds Monday.
So far, the winds have not blown hard enough to scour smoke out of western Montana, where the air quality levels remained unhealthy in Missoula, Seeley Lake, Thompson Falls and Libby.
In addition, the Department of Environmental Quality pegged air quality as unhealthy for sensitive groups — young children, the elderly and those with respiratory or heart problems — in Hamilton, Frenchtown, the Flathead Valley, Butte, Helena, Dillon and Bozeman.
Sarah Coefield, air quality specialist with the Missoula City-County Health Department, said the region is likely to see more unhealthy air in its valleys.
"The next several hours could be somewhat interesting,'' she said in a health advisory on the smoke. "If we’re lucky, afternoon convection and the incoming weather system will be sufficient to lift the smoke up and out of our breathing space this afternoon. However, I have a suspicion that there’s enough smoke overhead to keep us from seeing any significant relief from the haze today.
"Looking toward the future, the high elevation winds that are currently coming from the southwest are going to switch direction by tomorrow and come at us from the northeast… Over the next several days there’s going to be some general high-level wind swirliness happening over Missoula, and the air is going to come at us from many different directions. I have a suspicion that this may just mean the overhead smoke gets pushed and pulled and generally stays in our area and, to spice things up, we’ll see an occasional influx of new smoke. However! There’s also a possibility we’ll catch a break and we’ll see clean air delivered to our valleys.''
The rain in Glacier Monday morning reduced smoke there, at least temporarily. According to a park news release, firefighters were using heavy equipment such as masticators to secure the southwestern flank of the fire along the edge of the Inside North Fork Road.
Sprinkler systems and hotshot crews were being used in the Fish Creek Campground area, which has been evacuated, park officials said. On the northeastern flank of the fire north of Lake McDonald, the park said firefighters were using pumps and hose lays to limit the spread of the fire toward Going to the Sun Road.
"The Howe Ridge Fire is active on the southern and southwestern flanks of the fire with backing and flanking fire,'' according to park officials. "In the evening and overnight, the fire has been driven by down-valley winds in heavy dead fuels, primarily from the 2003 Robert Fire. Isolated single tree torching was observed within the fire perimeter, but spotting did not contribute to fire growth.''
The Camas Road was closed briefly overnight as a precaution, but has been reopened. Trails off the Camas Road are now closed.
An evacuation warning for Apgar, the Grist Road, and all areas accessed from Quarter Circle Bridge Road remains in effect.
