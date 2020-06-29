Rain ushers out June in western Montana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The old normal reigned on Monday.

It rained.

Steadily, maybe even soothingly, the drops that filled gauges throughout southwestern Montana and central Idaho helped June, on its penultimate day, live up to its reputation as the wettest month of the year.

“We’re getting a little less rain than we thought we were going to get yesterday over in the Anaconda and Sapphires region and a little bit more in the Missoula area,” meteorologist Ryan Leach of Missoula’s National Weather Service station said early Monday afternoon.

By then the storm had dropped nearly three-quarters inch of precipitation at the weather bureau at the Missoula airport since its start at around 4 p.m. Sunday, and was headed for an inch or more by midnight. Another half-inch could fall on Tuesday.

Leach said other areas around the valley such as Blue Mountain and the South Hills had already received well over an inch. A monitoring station near Lake Como in the Bitterroot had checked in just after noon Monday with 24-hour totals of 1.79 inches. Grangeville, Idaho, “the big winner or loser, depending on how you look at it,” was closing in on two inches, Leach said.