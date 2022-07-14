Rainbow Kitten Surprise cancels sold-out Missoula show

Rainbow Kitten Surprise canceled their sold-out Missoula concert scheduled for Saturday at the KettleHouse Amphitheater.

The alternative rock group cited a need to focus on their mental health as the reason for the cancellation. All of their upcoming July and August dates are canceled, too.

"With the heaviest of hearts, we have decided to cancel the rest of our July and August dates. After being off the last couple of years due to the pandemic, we were excited to hit the ground running with touring," a statement from the band said.

"As amazing as it has been singing and dancing with you every night, the toll of life on the road has finally reached its breaking point. I have decided it is in my and our best interest to take this time to regroup and focus on my mental health. Thank you for all of your concern and understanding. The band and I love you all so much," Ela Melo, lead vocalist, said in an announcement from Logjam.

All tickets purchased online through eTix and Logjam will be refunded automatically. For tickets purchased outside of the eTix platform, please see your original point of purchase for refund details, the announcement stated.