Ranch for Kids 'permanently suspended'

That psychiatrist later cut ties with Ranch for Kids after learning staff had stopped following his recommendations, which included the student’s medication schedule, according to the hearing officer’s order.

In June 2018, a U.S. Forest Service ranger stopped a vehicle in the area which was driving behind a child on the road. The driver, reportedly a Ranch for Kids employee, said the child was on a long disciplinary run for running away to California. The ranger found the child had been reported missing, and Ranch for Kids had failed to notify law enforcement when the child had been found.

In another incident in 2017, a couple hunting in Kootenai National Forest encountered a boy running on a road in below-freezing conditions with snow on the ground. The boy did not have a coat and his jeans were wet up to the knees. The woman told staff who were trailing the boy in a vehicle that she was concerned he was not properly clothed and offered a spare orange hunting vest, which the staff turned down. Following the incident, the woman contacted both law enforcement and the Child Abuse Hot Line to report the incident, but was never told the outcome.