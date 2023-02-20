They gather on Thursday nights outside the Last Run Inn bar at Montana Snowbowl: About 150 people, headlamps illuminating exhaled breath in the dim, cold dusk.

At 6:30 p.m. last Thursday, the ski lifts north of Missoula had already been closed for more than two hours — on a normal night, the bar would have been too. But these skiers, and a few snowboarders, were just getting started. They made the upstream trip on Snowbowl Road that evening against the flow of departing masses to participate in the last of five randonnée ski races in this year’s Rando Radness series. The series has grown steadily since 2016, mirroring the popular rise of in-bounds and backcountry ski touring locally and around the world.

Upon a countdown, they took off running toward waiting skis and boards in a Le Mans-style start. They clicked into touring bindings and cruised uphill with climbing skins stuck to the undersides of backcountry skis and splitboards. Headlamps bobbing through the trees, they ascended a skintrack up the mogul run Go Big and then glided up a short stretch of the Lower Second Thought cat-track. At the top of Sunrise Bowl, within view of the warm lights of the Last Run Inn spilling out onto the snow far below, they ripped off their climbing skins, locked in their boots and bindings, and carved down through soft snow to the finish line.

The actual finish was a ways off, though: That was just the first of four laps. Each lap was about 1.2 miles long and featured about 640 vertical feet of ascent. Skiers and boarders stopped twice each lap to transition — the locking or unlocking of boots and bindings, and removal or application of climbing skins, to switch between ascending and descending.

In little more than an hour, it was all over. But not really: In a sense, the night was only getting started, with nearly two hours more of much warmer camaraderie on tap inside the Last Run Inn. But the packed house last Thursday, and each of the four Thursdays before, was a far cry from just a few years ago.

Just as its roots in backcountry, or randonnée, skiing have exploded in popularity in recent years, so too has the Rando Radness race series. What started in 2016 as a weekly race that drew only about 35 people — mostly friends from the running and cycling scene — is now a bustling event of 150 or so experienced skiers and newcomers alike. Serious ski mountaineering, or “skimo,” racers line up in skin-tight race suits alongside weekend warriors in baggy snow pants, kids of all ages, people on splitboards and casual backcountry skiers. Men only slightly outnumber women. Some people do all four laps; others do only one or two.

The growth of Rando Radness tracks with the increasing popularity of ski touring more broadly. Whether in the backcountry or in ski areas that allow uphill traffic, using touring skis or a splitboard to go uphill before coming back down has seen a meteoric rise in recent years. According to industry group Snowsports Industries America, ski touring equipment sales spiked 57% in the 2020–21 winter, months after the coronavirus pandemic cut short the ski season before. Even before the pandemic, ski touring was a rare growth segment within a ski industry that at the time was shrinking overall.

Now, SIA estimates more than 6 million people in the U.S. tour in the backcountry — almost twice the number who surf, for example. More men than women tour, but women who tour generally go more often than men, according to SIA. Touring is still dwarfed by the approximately 28 million Americans who downhill ski or snowboard in ski areas.

“It has grown every year bit by bit,” race organizer Mike Foote said of Rando Radness on Thursday, noting “incremental growth” of 10–15% each year. “We don’t market it, per se, because I think it’s kind of a word-of-mouth thing. We do try really hard to make it fun and just inclusive in the sense of, anybody that wants to come out here regardless of their skill level can have a good time. We try to make sure it’s not an intimidating environment.”

Originally from Ohio, Foote came to Missoula to finish his degree in 2004 and never left. He also organizes The Rut, a popular trail running race in Big Sky. And he’s a professional trail runner and ski mountaineer for The North Face. For a time in 2018, he held the world record for the most vertical ascent on skis in 24 hours: a whopping 61,200 feet of elevation gain over 24 hours walking uphill on skis, and skiing back down, at Whitefish Mountain Resort. But even as one of the best in the world, he said the focus at Rando Radness is specifically not on the fastest people.

Why not? “It’s not fun otherwise,” he said. “Ski-mountaineer racing can be a very dorky, niche sport for the elite — and I despise that. It’s only going to be a better sport when everybody’s included in it, and so that’s why we try and focus on more than just the winners.”

He said he tries to make the races welcoming to anyone who has touring gear — new, used, borrowed or rented — and an interest in giving rando’ racing a shot. The first three races this winter were prefaced by skills clinics covering the basics of uphill travel, like kick-turns and boot-packing up a steep slope, as well as a primer on avalanche safety from the West Central Montana Avalanche Center.

For a lot of racers, the ancillary components of the event are as much an attraction as the racing itself.

“It’s another one of those things where they have a good social aspect to the sport,” said Peter Leclaire, an employee of Missoula Bicycle Works and MTCX who was in his second year of Rando Radness. “You have the bar here at Snowbowl, and everybody’s here getting pizzas and beers afterward — just like you have a bike race and there’s a food truck.”

Brendan Halpin, who works for The Cycling House in Montana and Arizona, has done the race “on and off for five or six years.” He said Thursday that “I think the sense of community is something that brings people back year after year, week after week, and it’s definitely more than racing. It’s getting out with friends, having a good time, middle of winter.”

Along with the broader rise of ski touring, Halpin said, factors like better ski touring equipment, more shops selling touring gear, Snowbowl’s uphill policy and the popularity of Marshall Mountain have led to more people going out to race each year. No longer is Rando Radness limited to people he knew from running and cycling. That growth shows up elsewhere locally, too, he said: “You go up to Marshall Mountain in the afternoon or in the morning and the parking lot is full. It looks like it’s an actual ski resort.

There’s people that are just craving that quick access, wanting to go get a quick sweat in before work or after work.”

But despite its growing popularity and welcoming atmosphere, Halpin said, the underground nature of Rando Radness is still pure Missoula.

“Honestly I think it’s kind of the epitome of Missoula and sport,” he said. “It’s this thing that you need to know about or hear about. It’s not advertised but it’s really cool and it’s a great community, and it’s a fun way to break up your week in the middle of winter, ski with friends, and have beer and pizza after it.”