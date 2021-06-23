Range restored: Feds return bison preserve to CSKT

Ownership of the National Bison Range west of St. Ignatius officially moved from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to the Bureau of Indian Affairs on Wednesday.

“Today’s announcement marks the oﬃcial return of the Bison Range lands and resources to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes," U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Principal Deputy Director Martha Williams said in an email statement.

“The CSKT is a leader in conservation of natural resources throughout Montana, and the Service looks forward to continuing to work together to conserve wildlife and wild places throughout the state.”

The 18,800-acre wildlife preserve sits in the middle of the Flathead Indian Reservation and helped preserve some of North America’s last wild bison after they were nearly eradicated at the end of the 19th century. President Theodore Roosevelt established it in 1908 with the purchase of the remnants of a herd established by reservation residents Michel Pablo and Charles Allard. Most of those animals were sold to Canadian wildlife managers due to delays in U.S. congressional attempts to acquire the herd after the Dawes Act opened the reservation to white homesteading in 1906.

