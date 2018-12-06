Two district ranger positions on the Lolo National Forest were recently filled. Eric Tomasik has been selected to head the Ninemile Ranger District, and Erin Carey will be ranger for the Plains-Thompson Falls district.
Tomasik succeeds Erin Phelps, who in June accepted the ranger position at New Meadows Ranger District on the Payette National Forest in Idaho. Tomasik is a graduate in biology from Montana State University with a masters from Idaho State University. He’s currently on a 120-day detail assignment as deputy director for renewable resources in the Forest Service’s Northern Region office in Missoula. He has worked in the regional office in a number of positions in addition to Forest Service jobs in Alaska, Utah, New Mexico and Montana.
Carey fills the post on the Plains-Thompson district vacated last summer when Dave Hattis moved to the Region I office in Missoula. Hattis coordinates regional timber sale preparation, stewardship contracts and biomass. Cary is from Bellingham, Washington, and has a degree in recreation from Western Washington University there. She received her master’s degree in natural resource management from the University of Michigan.
Carey has been the deputy district ranger on the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District on the White River National Forest in Colorado for three years. She’s currently on a 120-day assignment as the acting district ranger on the Flagstaff Ranger District on the Coconino National Forest in Arizona.
Carey began her federal career in 2001 when she joined the Peace Corps and worked as an agroforestry volunteer in Mali, West Africa. She worked in the Forest Service Washington office in International Programs for five years, leading technical cooperation programs in South America.