Rangers plan 600-acre prescribed burn west of Lincoln

Fire personnel on the Lincoln Ranger District are preparing for a prescribed burn on both public and private land in the Helmville-area. Prescribed burning could begin as soon as Tuesday and is anticipated to last two days, pending favorable conditions.

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Service is working closely with the landowners of the privately-owned Mannix Ranch to remove fuel build-ups across jurisdictions and reduce wildfire risk for adjacent communities.

The prescribed burn will help to reduce the risk of wildfire while also helping to improve forage quality and quantity for wildlife. The burn will promote aspen and Ponderosa pine health and reduce confer encroachment.

The prescribed burn is anticipated to start on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Fire personnel will start on the southeast corner of the unit, which is located on Bureau of Land Management-managed land and burn up to 300 acres per day for two days, depending on conditions. Residents and visitors near the Helmville-area and near the junction of Highway 200 and Highway 141 may see or smell smoke.

Prescribed burns are carefully planned and implemented in accordance with a written burn plan. Prior to implementation, local fire managers coordinate with local cooperators, counties, and partners.

Prescribed burning operations will only be conducted if conditions are favorable. Favorable conditions include correct parameters for temperature, wind, fuel moisture, and ventilation for smoke. When prescription criteria are met, fire personnel implement, monitor, and patrol each burn to ensure it meets forest health and public safety goals.

Smoke may settle in valley bottoms and drainages overnight, but it is expected to dissipate within a few days.

For updates on where we will be burning follow the Forest Service on Facebook @HLCNF or Twitter @LewisandClarkNF.