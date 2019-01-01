Commuters on Linda Vista Boulevard will need to make a complete stop at the Lower Miller Creek Road intersection as part of an effort to improve traffic flow and safety in the area.
Changes to the intersection will be installed on Wednesday, according to Ben Weiss, Missoula’s bicycle/pedestrian program manager. The new traffic flow is being created after complaints from some area residents, and at the request of the Missoula County School District after the opening of the Jeanette Rankin Elementary School on Bigfork Road in November. The school serves about 500 children.
“We’ve been planning this for about 10 years, based on the estimated buildout of some subdivisions,” Weiss said. “The school’s opening made it happen more quickly; we received a lot of requests and complaints on how that was working during the last month and a half.”
Currently, drivers westbound on Lower Miller Creek don’t have a stop sign, although eastbound drivers do. Northbound drivers on Linda Vista — which comes to a “T” at Lower Miller Creek — had to stop for left turns, but the yield sign at the intersection meant they could roll through when making right turns.
In the new configuration, drivers on Linda Vista will need to come to a complete stop before turning left or right, and the stop sign for eastbound drivers on Lower Miller Creek will be removed. Weiss notes that in standard traffic patterns, the top of a T intersection is the dominant movement, with the leg of the T seeing lower traffic volumes.
He estimates that both Linda Vista and Lower Miller Creek experience between 2,500 to 3,000 vehicles per day, which doubles east of the intersection to about 6,000 vehicles per day.
“It’s a major collector from the neighborhood,” Weiss said, adding that for comparison, Third Street serves about 10,000 vehicles per day.
Weiss said the changes mean that drivers westbound on Lower Miller Creek will have to pay special attention before making a left turn onto Linda Vista, and Linda Vista drivers will have to remember to stop before turning in either direction.
After making the changes to the intersection, the city will install several advance warning signs and a message board to alert drivers to the new configuration. Weiss added that as with any change, his department will continue to monitor the intersection, and he welcomes feedback.
“While neighbors and visitors to the area get used to the change, we advise extra caution,” he said. “Despite potential near-term confusion, we believe the reconfiguration is the right thing to do for long-term safety and vehicle flow.”
While the police department is aware of the changes, Weiss said no additional enforcement is planned.
“But they are monitoring it,” he added.