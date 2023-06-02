Applicants hoping to mine rare-earth elements at the southern end of the Bitterroot Mountains are a shell company that traces its ownership to Canada — and court records show some of its leaders, including one using multiple names, have histories of fraud.

U.S. Critical Materials, which bills itself as a Utah-based company, is actually registered in the U.S. in Nevada, the Missoulian previously reported. On its website and in public statements, company leaders tout U.S. Critical Materials as a way for the United States to develop a "secure supply" of domestically produced elements needed for electric car motors, cellphones and other high technology.

U.S. Critical Materials states that another company, U.S. Critical Metals, is a partner. The companies share executives. U.S. Critical Metals is registered in the U.S. in Nevada, but the company describes itself in press releases as "a private mining company incorporated under the laws of British Columbia and with its head office in British Columbia."

Resurgent Capital described itself in press releases as "a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing." The company's website states that it specializes in "'shell' restructurings." The company's founder and managing principal, Joel Freudman, is also co-founder and CEO of Toronto-based TRU Precious Metals Corp. He was president and CEO of U.S. Critical Metals until April 2022.

Press releases announcing the transaction between U.S. Critical Metals and Holly Street Capital, and depicting the former's Canadian origins, carried a disclaimer in bold text that the information was "Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution, or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States."

Those revelations and others — and an explanation of how a rare-earth mine could pollute the Bitterroot — were the subject of a presentation in Stevensville's North Valley Public Library Thursday evening by the researcher Philip W. Ramsey. Ramsey earned a doctorate degree by studying and quantifying the damage that mining inflicted on the Clark Fork River.

U.S. Critical Materials did not respond to a request for comment by press time Friday.

The companies hope to mine what they describe as the U.S.'s richest deposit of rare-earth elements. The companies own 223 mining claims across 7 square miles in the Sheep Creek drainage of the Bitterroot National Forest containing "at least 12 of the critical-risk elements as defined by the U.S. Geological Survey." The site, along a tributary to the West Fork Bitterroot River just north of the Idaho-Montana border, sits about 13 miles south of Painted Rocks State Park and about 36 miles south of Darby.

Key elements at the site are neodymium and praseodymium, according to the company. The elements have a wide variety of uses, including in electric vehicle motors, tiny speakers in electronics, cell phone screens, hard drives and weapons guidance systems, Ramsey said.

The company envisions a mining operation on the site to be operational in about five years — with underground mining, open-pit mining or both — and ore processing nearby. The company informed the Bitterroot National Forest last month that it will conduct exploration on the site this year using hand tools and existing roads only. Rare-earth mining typically involves excavation of ore-bearing earth followed by chemical leaching in on-site ponds, or by pumping leaching chemicals through pipes directly into the ore beds.

Fraud convictions

When looking into the corporate origins of U.S. Critical Materials, Ramsey said, "it reminded me of trying to work through Chronicles in the Old Testament: begats and begats and begats and begats."

In his research, Ramsey also uncovered a history of fraud among three leaders of U.S. Critical Materials: CEO Geoffrey Williams, Director Ed Cowle and Director Harvey Klebanoff. Klebanoff appears on U.S. Critical Materials' website as "Harvey Kaye."

According to Ramsey, Williams and Cowle were previously fired from U.S. Rare Earths Inc. after violating federal law. When researching the pair, he said, "You get all these court records from fraud cases in Nevada … this goes deep."

Court documents show that "about August 27, 2012, (U.S. Rare Earths) dismissed Defendants Williams and Cowle from the Board of Directors on the ground that they had allegedly violated federal law and otherwise allegedly breached fiduciary duties." The company later retracted that claim as part of a settlement with the pair and others.

Latitude Solutions, founded by Klebanoff, was convicted of falsely inflating and selling off shares of the company — an illegal scheme known as "pump and dump" — according to court records and Ramsey.

With their current venture, Ramsey said, "It’s hard to know what these guys might have up their sleeve."

And, according to court records and a New York Times story, a then 37-year-old Harvey Klebanoff, "AKA Harvey Kaye" in court documents, was convicted and sentenced in 1978 for illegally manipulating the price of Magic Marker Corp. stock.

The New York Times reported at the time that "The Cherry Hill, N.J., company's stock reached its peak at $31.58 per share in July 1971 but by September 1972 the price dropped to 37 cents share and innocent investors lost millions of dollars, the lawyers said."

Pollution concerns

Regardless of U.S. Critical Materials' background, Ramsey also feared that a large rare-earths mine at the headwaters of the Bitterroot River would cause irreparable environmental damage. And in an area that relies heavily on outdoor recreation, such damage would also have an economic impact.

"The claims that … have rare-earth element concentrations, this is 200 yards from the West Fork of the Bitterroot River," he said. "A big open-pit mine would be perfectly positioned to pollute the Bitterroot, down to the Clark Fork" and beyond.

Ramsey questioned whether the company would actually attempt to build a large-scale mining operation at Sheep Creek, but he also cautioned, "They’re claiming they’re going to drill 500 to 700 feet. They’re talking to their investors like they want to open a giant pit mine on West Fork."

If that were to happen, he said, it would look similar to other large-scale hard-rock mining operations in the West. The ores at Sheep Creek, like other similar deposits, contain iron sulfides. When the material is crushed and exposed to water and air during mining and processing, "they become battery acid," Ramsey said. That creates acid rock drainage, which has caused environmental devastation across the West.

"It happens every time it’s been tried," he said. "Every mine in Montana has acid drainage,” and this would be no different.

Ramsey said that an analysis of Sheep Creek ore by Chris Gammons, a Montana Tech professor and geologist, showed "Florine, copper, lead and arsenic are what’s going to be released. Those are the most toxic ones that I see."

"There’s just a linear correlation between lead and intelligence," he said, referring to lead poisoning in humans. "You want your kids to have no lead."

Ramsey also noted that rare-earth elements are present in existing but abandoned mines and could be extracted without creating new mines. But CERCLA, the law that created the Superfund remediation program, assigns retroactive liability for contamination under the Clean Water Act to any party that purchases and reopens an old mine.

That means that a company hoping to extract neodymium from Butte's Berkley Pit, for example, would have to take on responsibility for the entirety of the pit's past, present and future contamination, Ramsey said.

Rare-earth elements are also found in toxic coal ash leftover from coal burned in power plants, such as the ones in Colstrip, he said. Extracting the elements from the ash, he suggested, could provide domestic supply while cleaning up the ash.

"I’m not really against rare-earth mining, I’m against this kind of rare-earth mining," he said of Sheep Creek. "If we could use the rare-earth elements and build an economy around them that’s based on cleaning up our state rather than messing it up further, that would be great."

At the end of his more than hour-long presentation, Ramsey clarified in response to an audience question that "I’ve never been an environmentalist, I’m a researcher. I’m thorough, I try to get to the bottom of things."