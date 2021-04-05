Rattlesnake dam swarm up for review

While removal of the old Mountain Water dam on Rattlesnake Creek was successful last summer, Missoula officials now want to consider something similar for 10 more dams deep in the Rattlesnake Wilderness.
The dams artificially increase the capacity of eight mountain lakes in the eastern shadows of Stuart and Mosquito peaks. They were built between 1911 and 1923 to supply water to homesteaders and lumber mills in the Rattlesnake Valley.
They haven’t been used as part of the city’s drinking water supply since 1983. The city acquired the dams as part of its takeover of Mountain Water Co. in 2017.
"The water rights are a valuable asset owned by the community, but we're never going to drink Rattlesnake surface water again," city infrastructure engineer Logan McInnis said on Monday. "The water's great, but there wasn't enough supply back in 1935 when they started drilling wells."
Options include decommissioning some or all of the dams, rebuilding some to augment stream flows in Rattlesnake Creek, or improving them to meet U.S. Forest Service standards.
While the structures are inside the federally designated wilderness area, the enabling legislation specifically allowed access by vehicles and aircraft for maintenance, according to Rob Roberts of Trout Unlimited.
That puts future activity in a gray area that will benefit from public input, Roberts said. The project will be reviewed for wilderness characteristics and values (which typically prohibit mechanized activity) as well as taxpayer and recreation responsibilities. While the dams don't pose immediate safety hazards, they are nearly a century old and can no longer perform the functions they were designed for.
A public forum reviewing the dams and options for their future is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday. City staff, private engineers and experts from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks and Trout Unlimited will be on the call to discuss the options. The webinar will also feature a brief history of the dams’ construction and the wilderness lakes, discussion of the maintenance challenges, a potential timeline for the project, and overview of the fish, mammals, reptiles, amphibians and vegetation presently dependent on the ecosystem.
Details for attending the webinar, a map of the lakes and additional information are provided on the project’s Engage Missoula page at engagemissoula.com/rattlesnake-wilderness-dams. Attendees do not need to register to participate in the webinar.
Following the presentation, Engage Missoula will post a link to the video recording of the presentation and open a public opinion survey to help guide the project as it moves forward.