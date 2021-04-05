Rattlesnake dam swarm up for review

While removal of the old Mountain Water dam on Rattlesnake Creek was successful last summer, Missoula officials now want to consider something similar for 10 more dams deep in the Rattlesnake Wilderness.

The dams artificially increase the capacity of eight mountain lakes in the eastern shadows of Stuart and Mosquito peaks. They were built between 1911 and 1923 to supply water to homesteaders and lumber mills in the Rattlesnake Valley.

They haven’t been used as part of the city’s drinking water supply since 1983. The city acquired the dams as part of its takeover of Mountain Water Co. in 2017.

"The water rights are a valuable asset owned by the community, but we're never going to drink Rattlesnake surface water again," city infrastructure engineer Logan McInnis said on Monday. "The water's great, but there wasn't enough supply back in 1935 when they started drilling wells."

Options include decommissioning some or all of the dams, rebuilding some to augment stream flows in Rattlesnake Creek, or improving them to meet U.S. Forest Service standards.

While the structures are inside the federally designated wilderness area, the enabling legislation specifically allowed access by vehicles and aircraft for maintenance, according to Rob Roberts of Trout Unlimited.