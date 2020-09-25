Rattlesnake dam zone flooded with gardeners

As fall gardening projects go, Rattlesnake Reservoir will be a doozy.
Eight-thousand plants. Six acres. Dozens of volunteers. Did we mention COVID-19?
“Over the next few weeks, we’ll be in a rush to get things done before the snow flies,” Missoula City Conservation Lands Manager Morgan Valliant said on Friday. “On a restoration project of this scale, removing the dam was just the halfway point of the project overall.”
In August, excavators pulled the last of the concrete structures that once impounded a million gallons of Rattlesnake Creek into a drinking water reservoir. The storage system hasn’t served its purpose since a giardia scare in the 1980s forced the city’s water supply into underground wells. Meanwhile, the nearly century-old dam was crumbling and blocking trout from potential spawning grounds and otherwise serving no useful purpose.
That left a 2-acre blotch where the reservoir used to be, plus 3 acres more where Mountain Water Corp. had its facilities, roadways and buildings. After Mountain Water was sold to the City of Missoula, a coalition of nearly 30 government, nonprofit and business entities teamed up to turn the site back into a functioning creek and floodplain.
Two years ago, Valliant got a crew together to gather seeds and seedlings of all the native plants along Rattlesnake Creek, from tiny wildflowers to Ponderosa pine trees. They’ve been nurtured in a greenhouse ever since, and are now ready for planting in the damsite.
“The goal on the site is to take roughly 6 acres of bare dirt and turn it into 6 acres of diverse forested, riparian area,” Valliant said. “And once we have leaf-drop this fall, we’ll go collect 10,000 willow cuttings and bury them in trenches along the new creek bank. We’re rebuilding plant community essentially from the ground up.”
Ordinarily, the Missoula Parks and Recreation Department would be wrangling 100 or so volunteers on Saturday to celebrate National Public Lands Day with a festive mass-gardening affair. It would be part of a nationwide endeavor that’s usually attracted more than 150,000 participants to trail maintenance, trash collection, park building and other community improvement projects.
“We’ve had to make some changes to how we’ve run volunteer events with COVID,” Valliant said. That includes breaking the day’s push into multiple shifts, where smaller groups can come on the site and stay socially distanced. They will still plant the plants, build the browse protectors, rake the slash and everything else necessary to turn a former construction zone into a natural garden. It will just take a week.
Those wanting to participate can still sign up for shifts by registering at www.missoulaparks.org. Additional work days will take place on Sept. 29, Oct 1 and Oct. 17. Volunteers are asked to bring their own water bottles, work gloves, face masks and tools if they have them. For more information, call 406-721-PARK (7275).
