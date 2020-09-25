Rattlesnake dam zone flooded with gardeners

Two years ago, Valliant got a crew together to gather seeds and seedlings of all the native plants along Rattlesnake Creek, from tiny wildflowers to Ponderosa pine trees. They’ve been nurtured in a greenhouse ever since, and are now ready for planting in the damsite.

“The goal on the site is to take roughly 6 acres of bare dirt and turn it into 6 acres of diverse forested, riparian area,” Valliant said. “And once we have leaf-drop this fall, we’ll go collect 10,000 willow cuttings and bury them in trenches along the new creek bank. We’re rebuilding plant community essentially from the ground up.”

Ordinarily, the Missoula Parks and Recreation Department would be wrangling 100 or so volunteers on Saturday to celebrate National Public Lands Day with a festive mass-gardening affair. It would be part of a nationwide endeavor that’s usually attracted more than 150,000 participants to trail maintenance, trash collection, park building and other community improvement projects.