A pair of Rattlesnake property owners want to donate their land as a conservation easement, and it looks like many at the city of Missoula are on board.

Connie Poten and Andy Sponseller are proposing a 21.5-acre conservation easement on the central part of their three parcels at Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery on Rattlesnake Drive. The easement would permanently guarantee the land couldn’t be developed, and provide public access via a walkway across the property, which would serve as a connector for various trails in the Rattlesnake area.

The site could be used for agriculture, recreation and wildlife passage.

“The Ten Spoon conservation easement is written to protect current conservation values of the property which include agricultural, scenic, natural, open space, recreational, educational, watershed and other associated values in the face of rapid development and growth in the greater Missoula area,” said Zac Covington, open space program manager for Missoula Parks and Recreation.

Council voted unanimously to hold a public hearing on the easement proposal March 13, but there was trepidation among council members about the project.

Ward 3 Councilor Gwen Jones worried about the tradeoff from putting a conservation easement on otherwise developable land. She pointed out the Ten Spoon property is flat, close to residential neighborhoods and connected to city utilities, positioning the area for potential housing development in the future. A conservation easement would eliminate that option.

“It’s really a competing values type scenario,” Jones noted Wednesday. “I guess my concern is just the city being part of the equation and not ever having any development on that land.”

But Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler pointed out: “Individual property owners still do have individual property rights to choose to do with their property as they wish.”

Gaukler said the benefit of the project would be the preservation of agricultural land, something she believes the city hasn’t been very successful at achieving on its own. She called the Ten Spoon effort “heroic.”

“It’s quite unique that a landowner, given the circumstances, would want to donate such a high value conservation easement when development is obviously really an important thing for the city and local residents,” Covington stated.

Jones clarified, “I don’t want to appear ungrateful at this point because I do think this is a wonderful, beautiful gesture. When Missoulians do this kind of thing for their community, it’s amazing.”

Council members generally seemed impressed with the proposal.

“This is an amazingly generous thing to do for our community,” said Ward 4 representative Amber Sherrill.

Approving the easement would also require the city use $40,000 in 2018 Open Space Bond funds for due diligence, legal services and consultant costs associated with the project. In addition, the city would be on the hook for an annual inspection of the property.

“It’s pretty minimal,” Gaukler said of the city’s ongoing responsibilities.