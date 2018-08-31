A fire that started Thursday afternoon about 10 miles northeast of Hot Springs grew to an estimated 2,000 acres overnight.
The origins of the Rattlesnake fire are suspicious, according to a post on the InciWeb fire information system. It said the fire started in grass and quickly climbed a hillside into timber in the Rattlesnake Gulch area.
More than 100 firefighters were working on the fire, which is burning on Flathead agency land. The U.S. Forest Service and state natural resources are working with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, according to InciWeb.
On Thursday afternoon and evening, three helicopters, five single-engine air tankers, two large air tankers and an air attack ship were brought in to assist the five engines and two dozers and two skidgines on the ground.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No structures are threatned, according to InciWeb.