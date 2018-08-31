A fire that started Thursday afternoon about 10 miles northeast of Hot Springs is currently burning across 1,100 acres, a figure lowered after firefighters were able to do better mapping Friday.
CT Camel, fire management specialist for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire, said the Rattlesnake fire was human caused but remains under investigation.
The fire started in grass Thursday afternoon and quickly climbed a hillside into timber in the Rattlesnake Gulch area.
Camel said Friday night that 110 people were working on the fire, which is burning on CSKT land.
On Thursday afternoon and evening, three helicopters, five single-engine air tankers, two large air tankers and an air attack ship were brought in to assist the five engines and two dozers and two skidgines on the ground, according to the Inciweb online wildfire tracking site.
No structures are threatened by the fire, according to the site.