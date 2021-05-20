Rattlesnake man who shot neighbor with pellet gun sentenced

A Missoula man was sentenced Thursday morning for shooting his neighbor with a pellet gun last year over a property line dispute.
William H. Clarke, 77, was given a six-year deferred sentence for one felony charge of assault with a weapon.
Missoula District Judge Leslie Halligan presided.
Police responded to a report of someone being shot with a pellet gun on March 28, 2020, at the 3600 block of Rattlesnake Drive. The victim said he had been working on a fence on his parents' property when a neighbor, identified as Clarke, became upset about him trespassing, according to court documents.
Clarke’s house is located just south of where the victim’s parents' residence is. The victim told officers his parents had ongoing disputes with Clarke, especially about fencing.
While the victim was installing the fence posts, he said Clarke came out of his house with a pellet gun and started yelling at him about trespassing, according to charging documents. The victim said his parents' fence is clearly on his parents' property, which is marked by a large rock wall that makes the property line obvious.
The victim started to walk away after Clarke pointed the pellet gun at him. As he was leaving, Clarke fired the pellet gun at the victim, hitting him in the shoulder. Clarke fired a second and third shot, hitting the victim on his head and buttocks, according to court documents. The victim then got up and ran away.
Officers observed pellets from the gun had pierced the victim’s clothing.
Clarke told police he had been in a dispute over the property line for 10 years, and he believed the victim was pounding in fence posts on Clarke’s property. He also told officers "he knew it was wrong to shoot at the male but felt he had no other option," according to charging documents.
At the time, Clarke was not arrested because of his age and concerns about potential exposure to COVID-19, court documents said. He pleaded guilty to the assault with a weapon charge in December.
Clarke, his attorney and the victim’s legal representation all spoke at the sentencing.
In emotional testimony to the court, Clarke talked about his actions and the feelings of remorse over the situation.
“I feel horrible about it. I’ve never done anything like this in my life,” Clarke said. “I’ve built my time in Missoula around forming good relations.”
Clarke explained his frustration grew from the victim’s lack of acknowledgement of Clarke’s requests to get off his property. He added that he didn’t want to involve the police because of the pandemic.
“I went in and got my pellet gun and he still didn’t pay any attention to me at all. It was like dealing with a zombie,” Clarke said. He continued to say he felt he had been bullied by the victim’s family.
The victim’s attorney, Lance Jasper, spoke on behalf of the victim and his family.
Jasper emphasized how the victim’s family still doesn’t feel safe going outside on their land. Since his clients are the victims in the case, they should not carry the burden of having to follow distancing orders, he added.
“The concern here is that they’re being held hostage with Mr. Clarke being there,” Jasper said. “It shouldn’t be a situation where the family and their visitors, when they’re out trying to enjoy their property, are being concerned that Mr. Clarke decides to pick up a firearm. There’s no downside to having him go inside. All of the burdens should shift to Mr. Clarke because he is responsible.”
After hearing from Jasper and the victim’s family, Judge Halligan said she didn’t want to put into place impossible conditions.
“I think it’s an impossible condition to say that any time someone steps out of the home that (the victim’s family) owns that Clarke has to be in his home,” Judge Halligan said.
Jasper added he doesn’t believe Clarke belongs in prison because of his age, but there needs to be a zero-tolerance policy set for this kind of threatening behavior.
Clarke’s attorney, Bryan Tipp, said they have a significant problem with any order prohibiting Clarke from freely enjoying his back yard. However, both parties agree Clarke should be prohibited from having direct contact with the victim and his family.
Before imposing the sentence, Judge Halligan emphasized the importance of making the property lines between the two residences clear as well as the need for any communication going forward between the two parties to be through their attorneys.
Judge Halligan also ordered that Clarke abide by the order of protection that is currently in place. If the victim or his family are within 50 feet of Clarke’s property, Clarke needs to avoid contact and maintain the 50-foot distance by going inside or to another part of his property, she said.
If Clarke violates any of these conditions, Judge Halligan noted the court has the authority to revoke the deferred sentence and put into place a new one.
“I’m hopeful that the efforts that have been taken to better define the property line and to provide some clarity in regard to (Clarke) not having contact with (the victim’s family) will serve to reduce any anxiety or concern on (Clarke’s) part and will help to rebuild some trust between (the two parties),” Judge Halligan said.
Judge Halligan added she hopes the two parties can move forward and each enjoy their own properties with some restrictions.