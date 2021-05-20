Rattlesnake man who shot neighbor with pellet gun sentenced

Officers observed pellets from the gun had pierced the victim’s clothing.

Clarke told police he had been in a dispute over the property line for 10 years, and he believed the victim was pounding in fence posts on Clarke’s property. He also told officers "he knew it was wrong to shoot at the male but felt he had no other option," according to charging documents.

At the time, Clarke was not arrested because of his age and concerns about potential exposure to COVID-19, court documents said. He pleaded guilty to the assault with a weapon charge in December.

Clarke, his attorney and the victim’s legal representation all spoke at the sentencing.

In emotional testimony to the court, Clarke talked about his actions and the feelings of remorse over the situation.

“I feel horrible about it. I’ve never done anything like this in my life,” Clarke said. “I’ve built my time in Missoula around forming good relations.”

Clarke explained his frustration grew from the victim’s lack of acknowledgement of Clarke’s requests to get off his property. He added that he didn’t want to involve the police because of the pandemic.