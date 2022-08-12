Rattlesnake mouth closes to help bull trout

Fishing at the mouth of Rattlesnake Creek where it enters the Clark Fork River will close on Saturday to protect bull trout seeking respite from the August heat.

“We’ve never done this before at the mouth of Rattlesnake,” Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks spokeswoman Vivaca Crowser said on Friday. “But that’s a spot where the bull trout are getting out of the warmer main-channel waters, and the spot where people tend to concentrate fishing. We know there’s enough bull trout in there, we might as well take this step to protect those fish.”

Although the Salish Indians historically knew the creek as “the place of small bull trout,” the big fish haven’t had much presence in Rattlesnake Creek for decades since a small dam blocked it for drinking and irrigation water in the early 20th century. Crowser said most of the bulls affected by the closure are probably residents of the Clark Fork.

Incidentally, the Salish referred to the confluence of the Blackfoot and Clark Fork rivers near Bonner as “the place of big bull trout.” Bulls have a complicated life cycle starting with spawning sites (called redds) in small gravel-bed creeks, growth to maturity in bigger rivers and lakes, and then a return to the original birth redd to spawn another generation.

Their predatory nature on other fish, combined with their tendency to school up in deep pools, helped push bull trout to threatened status under the federal Endangered Species Act. FWP’s predecessor agency had a magazine that in 1932 referred to bull trout as “the enemy of game fish.”

“For years, Montana offered bounties on bulls and encouraged their eradication,” Tom Dickson noted in the modern FWP magazine Montana Outdoors. “One magazine article recommended pitch forks.”

The closure starting Saturday only applies to a 100-yard radius around the mouth of Rattlesnake Creek, near the east end of the Hilton DoubleTree hotel upstream of the Madison Street Bridge. Fishing in Rattlesnake Creek remains open above that circle to the end of Duncan Drive, just below where the old dam used to stand. The dam was removed in 2020. Fishing is prohibited between there and the mouth of Beescove Creek.

Hoot Owl restrictions limiting fishing to the hours between midnight and 2 p.m. are in place for the Clark Fork above Drummond and downstream of Missoula, as well as all of the Bitterroot River and its main tributaries.