The ice rink at Pineview Park was supposed to open Christmas Eve. Bill Bevis, who has meticulously groomed and nurtured the homegrown rink since 1975, called the newsroom on the 23rd to make sure everyone would know his baby would be ready to ride at 10 a.m. It just needed a few more coats of ice laid on in the coldest early morning hours Tuesday.
But with a warm blanket of low-hanging fog, the “STAY OFF ICE” sign had to stand guard for at least one more day as temperatures hovered around 32, too warm to make good ice. And after 44 years of ice-making, his friend and fellow ice-maker, Paul Sharkey, said Bevis, the 78-year-old "grandfather of hockey in Missoula," should have known better than to try and predict the weather.
“He drives us all crazy. He sends out these emails and says, ‘Well, the temperature is supposed to get down to 26 tonight, so I'll be out there at three in the morning putting water down,’” Sharkey said. “And it’s like, well, maybe you will, maybe you won’t. I always say it's 50/50 chance whether the weatherman is going to be right. He thinks it’s more like 99.9% chance. So, I guess I just don’t have his optimism.”
But it takes a little more than optimism to get up in the dark and mess around with a firehose when it’s below freezing. It's mainly an intense love for hockey and a level of dedication that’s been unsurpassed for more than four decades.
“Dedication and devotion, that's him,” Sharkey said. “I’ve never seen anything like it, and I’m sure I never will again, at least with respect to that ice rink.”
At 78, Bevis doesn’t show any sign of giving up on the rink he founded in 1975 after moving to Missoula for a job as an English professor.
He said he hopes to keep playing hockey until he’s 80, and only just recently realized with the help of his wife that he was in fact closer than he thought. He could have sworn he was still 77 up until a few weeks ago.
“My long-term memory is great — I can recite poems I read 50 years ago,” Bevis said while showing off the ice-making system the city put in a decade ago. “Short-term, not so much.”
Perhaps part of the reason he’s been able to keep at it was the upgrades the park saw in 2010, which replaced his canvas fire hose and fire hydrant system of making ice with a dedicated well, automatic hose recoiler and remote-controlled spigot.
“We can do a coat of ice in 30 minutes, from unlocking the shed to locking it back up,” said Bevis, who lives four blocks from the rink. “It used to take three or four hours when I had to try and sling a canvas hose up over a light pole so it would drain before freezing solid.”
Another new feature this year is the park's very own Zamboni. Dave Harmon, who helps out at the rink while maintaining his own across the creek, used to drive his Zam' down to Pineview, but Glacier Ice Rink sold their smallest one to the park at the end of last season.
Bevis said a GoFundMe page will be live shortly to help pay for the ice-smoothing machine.
Some people may have given up on the grueling work of ice-making after Glacier Ice Rink opened in 1996, but Bevis said that the Pineview Park rink was something all its own, and really couldn't compare to a full boarded-in rink where everyone skates in an orderly circle.
"I had a lot of pressure from hockey players when we improved it to make it a full rink, and I thought about it a lot, and I have no regrets at all," he said. "If you just have snowbanks, you can have little kids skating all over the place, and to stop — they don't know how yet — they just jump spread eagle into a snowbank and roll and laugh and keep skating. It's like an old Currier and Ives print, just a totally different atmosphere."
Hopefully, one of those youngsters will find the same level of dedication to the rink that Bevis has brought for more than 40 years, because as of now, the rink has no heir apparent.
Sharkey, who is 65 himself and acts as Bevis' second-in-command, said he's yet to see anyone who he thinks has what it takes to give what Bevis has given to the rink.
"He’s more than dedicated, he’s probably obsessed with it. To me it takes that extremely rare combination of obsession and drive," Sharkey said. "A lot of people say they’re interested, but then you call them and it’s, ‘Oh I’ve got to watch the kids tonight or football is on or whatever.’ So in my experience, that right person has yet to come along. Without a character and a personality like Bevis running the show, I could see it dying out."