Rattlesnake RV fire leaves one injured

A fire in Missoula's Rattlesnake neighborhood on Saturday afternoon left one person injured and destroyed a recreational vehicle.

At 1:37 p.m., the Missoula Fire Department responded to a structure fire and possible explosion at Rattlesnake Drive and Chokecherry Lane, according to a press release from MFD.

First-responding crews found an RV fully engulfed in flames, along with multiple cars, a carport and two-story garage also on fire. Firefighters attacked the exterior fire and noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage. They broke into the garage and quickly contained the blaze, according to the release.

A person inside of the RV was treated on-scene for injuries and transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital for more medical care. As of Saturday evening, the condition of the person wasn't known, the press release stated.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by officials. Roughly $50,000 in property was lost while about $500,000 was saved.

Missoula fire deployed a full-structure response unit, which included three fire engines, one ladder truck, an ambulance and a command unit.

Access to a water supply was difficult, according to the press release, so firefighters used multiple hand lines. The closest fire hydrant was about 2,100 feet from the scene of the blaze. Supply hoses from multiple engines were used to replenish water to the firetrucks on scene.

Any information on the fire should be directed to the Missoula Fire Department at 406-552-6210.​