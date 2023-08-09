What's the right way to get rid of an old dam?

The city of Missoula, U.S. Forest Service, Trout Unlimited and wilderness advocates agree that the city-owned McKinley Lake dam high in the Rattlesnake Wilderness Area north of Missoula should be breached. But Missoula-based nonprofit Wilderness Watch argues against the others that the work should be performed without the use of any motorized equipment or transportation.

The dam's spillway is severely eroded and the disused and failing earthen structure is a "significant hazard," according to the Forest Service. The city partnered with TU to breach the dam next summer. The project could serve as a model for plans to similarly address three other defunct city-owned dams in the Rattlesnake Wilderness. The century-old McKinley Lake dam sits just north of Stuart Peak, about 10.5 miles northeast of downtown Missoula.

A comment period closes at 11:59 p.m. Friday on the Forest Service's draft analysis of how to allow the city and TU to perform the work. Wilderness Watch is urging people to comment in opposition of the draft environmental assessment's conclusion that the work would be best performed with a mixture of motorized and non-motorized methods, including helicopters, vehicles, pack animals, a power drill, a pump, explosives and a 10-person worker camp near the dam. The Forest Service concluded that such methods would minimize environmental impacts while allowing the work to be performed in one season — a timeline the agency argued was critical because of the threat spring runoff poses to a partially breached dam left over winter.

As holder of water rights to the wilderness lake, which date back to the lake's service as a supplier of Missoula's water, the city has an easement to the lake that allows for helicopter and motorized access for maintenance purposes. But the Forest Service can place some conditions on city operations there. The city inherited the aging, disused lakes and dams when it purchased its municipal water system from Carlyle Group in a heavily litigated takeover that cost the city almost $100 million. The system has been fed primarily by wells since the early 1980s, but the collection of human-enhanced lakes that used to feed the system came as part of the deal.

The current proposal would allow motor vehicles to travel into wilderness on Trail 534 within about 1.5 miles of the lake, at which point pack animals would carry supplies to the dam. Vehicles would not be left in the wilderness and the animals will not stay at the site. A helicopter would bring larger equipment in and out of the site on the first and last days of an estimated 13 weeks of work. A pump would dewater the working area around the dam. And a power drill would be used to bore holes into the dam for placing explosives that would ultimately blow a hole in it.

"The pump would only be used briefly to start the siphon and possibly other times if the siphon is not functioning properly," the draft EA stated. "The power auger would be used for a brief period, i.e., a few hours on one or two days. Mechanized equipment in the form of wheeled carts will allow laborers to move rock more efficiently than by hand."

But just because the city is legally permitted to employ some motorized travel and equipment to service the dam doesn't make it right, said George Nickas, executive director of Wilderness Watch.

"Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should," he said in a phone call Wednesday. "The city’s rights — there’s no question the city has a right to access their dams and maintain their dams — but that right is conditioned by the Forest Service. The legislation that established the Rattlesnake Wilderness … it did say in there that the owners of the dam, which was Mountain Water at the time, would continue to have their customary access to the dams. But the Forest Service has some say in how they access these things, in how they preserve the place."

Nickas argued that the Forest Service's EA merely justified the city and TU's approach to breaching the dam, rather than performing its own analysis of the best methods. The agency, he said, has performed larger and more challenging projects in wilderness without motorized equipment and should offer to help the city and TU do the same at McKinley Lake. The work could be completed in one season with hand labor and pack animals, he said, noting that trail workers often drill into rock with hand tools.

"I think the Forest Service needs to step out and help the city to do it the right way," he said. "The Forest Service pack-string out of Missoula does projects all across the country. Why can’t they do one in Missoula?"

The Forest Service's draft EA stated that "solely primitive and traditional methods were considered, using a pack stock, a mule team and hand tools only," but that after expert consultation it was determined those methods would stretch the project over two seasons. Further, increased use of pack animals would severely erode trails, the agency stated, and there's no place around the work site to corral or pasture the animals.

"Group size is limited to 10 persons in the Rattlesnake Wilderness; therefore, the work crew must be relatively small," the EA stated. "A 'man camp' on site for extended periods of time two summers in a row would take a toll on any site, and particularly one in a wilderness area. Extensive use of horses and mules on trails and at the work area is not harmless, and there is no area at McKinley Lake where the stock could be corralled or provided with pasture. Dewatering the work area by hand would also add weeks of work and can be unreliable."

But Nickas argued Wednesday that the agency was tying its own hands, and those of the city and TU, by adhering to a 10-person limit meant for recreation groups and by waiting until the lake's water level was at its lowest. Forest Service crews such as wildland firefighters regularly exceed 10 people in wilderness, he noted, and removal of the dam by hand labor could begin from the top as the water level drops through summer, giving crews a longer work window in one season.

"It’s just a matter of will," he said, "that’s all it is — the will to honor the Wilderness Act and honor the values of the Wilderness Act and do it the wilderness way. They’ve made some progress with the proposal as it is today, but there is a ways to go."