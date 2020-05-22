Ravalli Co. COVID cluster linked to Stock Farm

All pending COVID-19 tests in Ravalli County have come back negative, leaving the current total infections in the county at eight after a cluster sprang up early in the week, officials said in a Friday press release.
The cluster was confirmed by Stock Farm Club general manager Steve Buck to involve employees of the luxury golf resort, as reported by KPAX.
On Monday, May 18, the Montana State Lab confirmed the first positive COVID-19 case in Ravalli County in several weeks. Director of Public Health Karyn Johnston said Ravalli County Public Health believes the man, between the ages of 50 and 60, caught COVID-19 while traveling outside the county.
According to Johnston, the man was admitted to Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital through the Emergency Department on Sunday, May 17, and was put in isolation. Nine more people were tested as a result, and the six positive results were reported Tuesday, in what health officials determined were all a related cluster.
An additional positive case was reported Wednesday, and county health officials then said there were nine more tests pending. But as of 11 a.m. Friday, all pending tests were reported as negative, according to Dixie Dies, Ravalli County COVID-19 information officer.
In the Friday press release, Dies reminded residents to follow the guidelines in place for the state’s phased reopening plan.
“Wear masks, distance, wash hands and surfaces, avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not allow for appropriate physical distancing — per Montana’s Phase One,” she wrote.
Montana has had a total of 479 cases with 441 recoveries, 16 deaths and 22 active cases, according to information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services posted Friday.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.