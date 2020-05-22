Ravalli Co. COVID cluster linked to Stock Farm

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

All pending COVID-19 tests in Ravalli County have come back negative, leaving the current total infections in the county at eight after a cluster sprang up early in the week, officials said in a Friday press release.

The cluster was confirmed by Stock Farm Club general manager Steve Buck to involve employees of the luxury golf resort, as reported by KPAX.

On Monday, May 18, the Montana State Lab confirmed the first positive COVID-19 case in Ravalli County in several weeks. Director of Public Health Karyn Johnston said Ravalli County Public Health believes the man, between the ages of 50 and 60, caught COVID-19 while traveling outside the county.

According to Johnston, the man was admitted to Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital through the Emergency Department on Sunday, May 17, and was put in isolation. Nine more people were tested as a result, and the six positive results were reported Tuesday, in what health officials determined were all a related cluster.