A Ravalli County man died after being stabbed multiple times late New Year's Day in Missoula, according to the Missoula Police Department, though the other party or parties said it was an act of self-defense.
Police responded to the 2000 block of South Avenue, near the intersection of South and Johnson, where they found the 18-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times, according to a press release Thursday from MPD. Police responded at roughly 11:30 p.m., according to the news release.
In a second press release Monday evening, MPD reported that all parties involved had been located, identified and interviewed, but not arrested.
"No arrests have been made due to our statutory obligation to investigate claims of self-defense, as alleged in this case," Sgt. Travis Welsh wrote in the release. "Upon completion, the investigation will be referred to the Missoula County Attorney’s Office to determine if probable cause exists to charge any or all individuals involved in this tragic incident."
You have free articles remaining.
Officers attempted life-saving measures on the man, but upon arriving at the hospital, he was pronounced dead, authorities said.
MPD Sgt. Travis Welsh said that despite a press release originally stating the victim was a Missoula resident, police have since determined he was a Ravalli County resident.
Detective Guy Baker is leading the investigation and can be reached at (406) 396-3217 to pass on information about the incident, according to an MPD press release.
This story will be updated.