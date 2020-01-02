A Ravalli County man died after being stabbed multiple times late New Year's Day in Missoula, according to the Missoula Police Department.
Police responded to the 2000 block of South Avenue, near the intersection of South and Johnson, where they found the 18-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times, according to a press release Thursday from MPD. Police responded at roughly 11:30 p.m., according to the news release.
Officers attempted life-saving measures on the man, but upon arriving at the hospital, he was pronounced dead, authorities said.
MPD Sgt. Travis Welsh said that despite a press release originally stating the victim was a Missoula resident, police have since determined he was a Ravalli County resident.
A suspect is not in custody as of Thursday around noon, but Welsh said MPD is following several leads in the homicide case, and the the police department asks anyone with information to contact Det. Guy Baker at (406) 396-3217.
This story will be updated.