Ravalli County’s COVID-19 numbers expected to jump

On Thursday morning, Ravalli County Public Health reported 82 new positive cases of COVID-19.

It was the highest number yet of new cases in a single day, but the county’s public health director, Tiffany Webber, said people will likely see those numbers continue to go up dramatically.

The nurses working at the public health office have 444 positive laboratory results they need to review before adding them to the case count. Webber said those results have to be vetted to ensure there aren’t duplicates.

The county’s public health department official count of active cases stood at 405 Thursday, but Webber said some of those cases are likely people who have already completed their isolation period and need to be removed from the list.

Webber said her office is working as quickly as it can to keep up with the ever-changing numbers, but it’s challenging when there are only two full-time registered nurses — including herself — in the office.

“We are working as hard as we can to get it all cleaned up,” she said. “It’s not like we are sitting here knitting sweaters.”

COVID-19 cases have been on a steep upward trend over the last seven weeks.