Ravalli County seeing uptick in subdivision interest

In early January, there were only 31 lots under two acres available countywide. Ernst’s numbers indicated Hamilton was the only community in the county with lots under a half-acre on the market.

Beyond the proposed Stevensville development, which would hook into city water and sewer, Nelson doesn’t expect to see any mega-subdivisions being proposed elsewhere in the county. Under current state laws focused on water rights, subdivisions in a closed basin like the Bitterroot that are not tapped into a municipal water source are limited to 35 lots

So far, Nelson said the uptick in subdivisions in the county has been steady, but slow. In 2018, the county received eight subdivision applications. The next year there were nine. In 2020, the number increased to 11.

Nelson expects that number will continue to grow.

"When you look at what's happening with real estate in Ravalli County, I don't think there are enough building lots out there to meet demand," Nelson said. "Finding a piece of ground to subdivide is getting tougher too."

Septic permits – which are required before a home is built in the county – have also been on the upswing.

