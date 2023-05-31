Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A two-car crash in Ravalli County killed a Lolo man on Tuesday afternoon.

A 76-year-old Hamilton man was driving a Dodge Dakota south on Highway 93 near Hamilton. At 1:17 p.m., the Dodge made a left turn across lanes of northbound traffic, according to a Montana Highway Patrol fatality report.

The report stated the Dodge didn’t see an oncoming motorcycle, and cut in front of it. The motorcyclist T-boned the truck.

The motorcycle driver, a 38-year-old Lolo resident, died on scene. According to the report, he was wearing a helmet.

Speed is a suspected cause of the collision, but alcohol and drugs are not, according to the report.

The 76-year-old driver of the Dodge was the only occupant of the car, and the report stated he was not injured.