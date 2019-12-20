A group of Ravalli County residents is working to separate Bitterroot College from the University of Montana.
The Hamilton-based school currently has 116 students, according to the UM data office, and it operates as part of the flagship. Under the current arrangement, Bitterroot College is unable to receive federal education funding and can’t attend college recruiting events.
A group called the Ravalli County Workforce Alliance has been circulating a petition to establish it as an independent community college supported in part by a local taxing district.
On Thursday, one leader of the alliance, Steve Grover, told the Ravalli County Commissioners the group had collected 4,000 of the necessary 5,360 signatures to place it on the ballot. As the Ravalli Republic reported earlier this month, the group will need to collect those signatures by Feb. 10 in order to place the issue on the county’s May 2020 school district ballot.
“Ideally, we become independent and can really have control over curricula (and) actually be able to claim our students as our students,” Grover told the commissioners.
Bitterroot College Advisory Council President Candy Lubansky earlier told the Ravalli Republic the goal is to create an independent community college that would focus both on providing local workforce training and offer an associate degree for those interested in continuing their college education.
“We want to be able to serve the needs of Ravalli County,” Lubansky said previously. “We want to be able to offer a two-year associate of arts degree as well as training in the trades that local employers need. … By being independent, we would have the flexibility to develop and deliver the kind of training that companies right here in the valley require.
The Ravalli County Workforce Alliance aims to establish an independent school, Bitterroot Valley Community College, managed by a seven-member board and supported by a mixture of state funds and local property taxes. The group’s ballot initiative would establish a special taxing district, composed of every school district in Ravalli County except for Florence-Carlton, which would raise $650,000 per year through a mandatory levy of 8.86 mills. That comes out to about $11.95 per year for a residential property worth $100,000.
At Thursday’s meeting, Ravalli County Commissioner Jeff Burrows said the project’s costs needed more clarity. “I’m not comfortable with what’s being presented right now,” he said. “I like the concept of it, I think we need it, but I think people need to be told ‘Here’s how much it’s going to cost you.’”
Grover said he could return with more specifics about the financing.
UM has been struggling with enrollment but did not have a position on the proposal Friday.
"Providing an accessible, affordable, quality education for students in the Bitterroot Valley is important," spokesperson Paula Short said in an email. "We are aware of the proposal and interested in learning more about the details as they emerge."
Ravalli Republic reporter Perry Backus contributed to this story.