Re-enactor highlights unlit corners of America's story

“Clark’s real reason for bringing him along was he wanted to have the biggest, strongest guy behind him,” should there be mutiny on the trail, Davis said. “And I think that’s what he (York) believed as he started out. But then he starts seeing himself differently because the people they encountered saw him differently.”

York was admired as “Black Indian,” “Big Medicine” and “Gift From God” by the tribes. Some approached him as chief of the Corps.

“He knew how to fight. He knew how to hunt. He had his own rifle, which was unheard of among slave people," Davis said. "He was a full support member. I don’t think he started as that. He started as more or less a creature comfort for Clark, but once they got out of civilization, he was so much more.”

There are signs in the journals that York became fed up with natives trying to rub the black off his skin.

“About that same time he realized he was being used. He got tired of being tokenized like that,” Davis said.