Two of Montana's three GOP gubernatorial candidates will debate Tuesday night at Carroll College.

Attorney General Tim Fox and state Sen. Al Olszewski, R-Kalispell, are scheduled to face off at 6 p.m. in an event organized by the campaigns. U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte had previously said he could not attend a Thanksgiving week event.

The event will be live-streamed on the Helena Independent Record's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/helenaironline/) and Lee Newspapers' coverage of the debate will be available online Tuesday night.

Because of early Thanksgiving-week production schedules, the story will appear in newspapers Friday or later.

