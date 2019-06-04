About 20 firefighters with the Lolo Interagency Hotshot Crew set out from Missoula Tuesday. Their eventual destination: Somewhere in the 256,000-square-mile Canadian province of Alberta.
“We don’t even know where we’re flying into,” said hotshot Anthony Marcozzi Tuesday morning. His crewmates were packing their gear into Lolo’s two bright green “crummies,” or “crew buggies,” for a drive to Great Falls. There, they would meet hotshots from the Flathead, Bitterroot and Helena national forests, and fly north at 0800 Wednesday morning.
Wherever they land, their skills are likely to be much appreciated. Alberta Wildfire, a government agency, currently lists 17 wildfires burning across the Texas-sized province, some hundreds of thousands of acres in size. Montana residents felt the impacts last week, when smoke drifted into the state. According to U.S. Forest Service press officer Dan Hottle, there were 2,300 wildland firefighters working on the blazes Tuesday.
Fire-prone countries often share resources and manpower. Last summer’s Howe Ridge fire in Glacier National Park was attacked by Canadian “super scooper” aircraft and South African wildland firefighters. Marcozzi, a second-year crew member, has worked with Australian and Mexican fire crews.
Since 1982, the United States and Canada have exchanged firefighting aid under the auspices of the Canada/United States Reciprocal Forest Fire Fighting Arrangement. Erin O’Loughlin, a fuels technician with Lolo’s Ninemile Ranger District, helped fight the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire in Alberta. “It’s an incredibly different experience,” she said, with Canadian fire crews following different policies and using different lingo. “You get outside your comfort zone, out of your element.”
It will be the first Canadian fire for both Marcozzi and his fellow crew member Samuel Otis Evridge, who had been advised to expect “wet boots” from the terrain up there. Nonetheless, he’s eager for the experience. “I was excited and stoked” when the word came that they were going to Canada, he said.
By midday Tuesday, the Lolo Hotshots were nearly ready. Marcozzi had packed enough clothes for 14 days, the “line gear” like fire shelters and radios that he’ll need on the fire line, and a few extra Lolo T-shirts to swap with his Canadian counterparts. They’ll leave the “crummies” in Great Falls, and be supplied with their saws and other hand tools once they arrive in Canada.
Marcozzi’s confident that “when we get up there, we are ready for anything.”