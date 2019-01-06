SEELEY LAKE — Megan Lindemer has only one rule when checking in teams for the annual Seeley Lake Pond Hockey Tournament: the members have to say their team name out loud.
And with this year’s crop of 34 teams (with players representing 11 states and three Canadian provinces) including gems like Here4Beer, Men with Wood and acronyms for an unprintable phrase, check in gets pretty colorful.
“Some of them, they are back every year, but they still have to say it in front of everyone if they want it to be official,” Lindemer said.
This weekend for the ninth year the tournament was held on the lake below the Lindey’s Prime Steak House, owned by Lindemer’s father Mike Lindemer.
“This always kind of marks the start of the winter season in Seeley,” he said.
Lindemer started working on the four rinks on the lake in mid-December to get them ready for the annual tournament.
“The ice this year has just been excellent. We probably have 16 to 18 inches of solid black ice out there. Thursday night we were a little worried because there was about a half an inch of rain, but it all froze up nicely,” he said.
This year’s tournament brought competitors from as far away as Seattle and Minnesota.
Josh Leppert, a member of one of the two Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, teams, said he and the other 10 players always look forward to coming to Seeley Lake every year.
“It’s just a great guys weekend. Come out here, hang out, get to play some real grassroots hockey. It’s awesome,” he said.
Leppert's team, Dukes, won the lower division last year and was entered into the more competitive bracket for the 2019 tournament.
“We learned pretty fast we maybe shouldn’t be in the division. It’s been pretty rough,” he said.
Play started on Friday and ran until after 9 p.m. under the lights installed out on the ice, with the tournament wrapping up with playoffs and championships on Sunday. Points pile up fast in a 30-minute game with no goalies and three-on-three play yielding end results that frequently went into the 20s and 30s.
While the winning team is immortalized on a poor man’s version of the Stanley Cup, even the team that loses the most (and therefore has to scrape off the rink between matches) is awarded the golden shovel.
Proceeds from the tournament benefit Seeley Lake ROCKS, a nonprofit that promotes family outdoor recreation, as well as area youth hockey.
Tory Sorenson and his friends from Spokane came to Seeley Lake for the first time this year. The team, Turning Hat Tricks, typically makes a winter trip to Montana to play in the Pond Hockey Classic in Kalispell. But after last year’s event was canceled — not for the first time — due to poor ice conditions, Sorenson said they decided to book reservations in Seeley Lake instead.
“This is just great. It’s real redneck hockey and it’s been a ton of fun,” he said.
Jeff Elvigan, one of Sorenson’s teammates, said they met up with another team from Spokane over the weekend, and will definitely be making it back for the tenth anniversary in 2020.
“We just want to make a good name for the city and maybe get a win for Spokane as well,” he said.