Realtors rule Clinton pastor violated hate speech ethics code

A Clinton pastor and former Missoula real estate agent was found to have violated the National Association of Realtors ethics code over accusations of homophobic hate speech toward the LGBTQ+ community.

A Missoula Organization of Realtors hearing decision document attached to a July 27 Missoula County District Court filing shows Brandon Huber violated the Realtors’ Code of Ethics when he shared a social media post in November promoting an event at his church that would “expose the LGBTQ agenda.” MOR also reprimanded Huber for publicly sharing an ethics complaint against him.

The decision came after a six-hour long ethics hearing on July 19 with Huber, his Bozeman-based attorney, Matthew Monforton, MOR and its attorneys, five panel members and the two people who filed ethics complaints against Huber. The hearing was closed to the public.

“Although this is the respondent’s first violation of the Code, these violations are considered very serious and based upon a disregard for the Code of Ethics, specifically Article 10 and 14,” the hearing document states.

NAR is a national group that offers membership to real estate agents enrolled in their local association of Realtors, such as MOR.

Article 10 stipulates that NAR Realtors cannot discriminate against or deny services to anyone “on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity.”

The hate speech policy was developed by the NAR, and is followed by the local Missoula Realtors’ group.

The Facebook post in question was from Nov. 13, 2021. It promoted an event at Huber's Clinton church to support him in his quest against the Realtors. Huber shared it on his personal page.

“Mr. Huber’s posting included epithets and hate speech towards the LGBTQ community, including that the event, ‘...will expose the LGBTQ Agenda that Controls our Lives and Kills our Liberty,’” the MOR document states.

The event, part of the “God, Country, Family” tour, featured speakers supporting Huber, including Pastor Jordan “JD” Hall, who founded the Montana Daily Gazette, and state Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton. In June, Hall was "disqualified from pastoral ministry” and removed from leadership of the Fellowship Baptist Church in Sidney, according to Religion News Service.

MOR CEO Jim Bachand declined to comment on the hearing’s outcome, stressing the groups' confidentiality rules.

The ethics decision comes nearly a year after Huber first accused MOR and NAR of discriminating against him for requiring that he undergo the ethics hearing process following an initial ethics complaint over alleged anti-LGBTQ+ actions he made in the Clinton church.

Huber previously worked at Windermere in Missoula, but left his job with the real estate group in May.

The initial ethics complaint that prompted Huber's lawsuit said he violated MOR's hate-speech policy when he pulled out of a lunch program last summer with the Missoula Food Bank over their use of LGBTQ+ inserts, saying they were “contrary to the church’s teachings.” A third party made a complaint to MOR, triggering the administrative process of an ethics hearing.

While the hearing panel said they don’t condone the aforementioned actions by Huber, terminating the lunch partnership did not violate Article 10, the MOR document states.

Throughout the process, Huber and Monforton maintained these ethics complaints launched Huber into an unfair disciplinary process that targets his faith.

In April, Huber and Monforton lost a legal bid arguing the Realtors groups’ violated the Montana Human Rights Act by requiring Huber participate in the ethics hearing. Missoula County Judge Jason Marks ruled that Huber needed to go through the administrative process, and if there was an adverse outcome, the case could be brought to Marks’ courtroom again.

The July 19 decision mandates Huber pay a $5,000 fine and complete an “At Home with Diversity” program administered by the national association. Monforton said Huber intends to fight the fine and training requirements.

“The Realtors' demand that Pastor Huber pay a $5,000 fine and submit to ‘diversity’ training for objecting to the ‘LGBTQ’ agenda shows just how much they hate Bible-believing Christians,” Monforton said.

Licensing for real estate agents in Montana happens at the state level, through the Montana Board of Realty Regulation. Huber’s license from the state won’t be impacted by this, but MOR and other Realtor groups control the access to the multiple listing service.

"Denial of access to the MLS effectively destroys the career of any Realtor," Monforton said.

At the end of the MOR document, it notes the decision of the panel isn’t final and Huber has the option to appeal within 20 days.

Monforton says Huber intends to take the appeal route, though they anticipate the same response from MOR.

“An appeal to the board will help us identify additional defendants and evidence of anti-Christian bigotry for a subsequent lawsuit,” Monforton added.