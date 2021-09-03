Rebecca Dawson running for Missoula City Council on responsible spending

Running on fiscal responsibility and in response to higher property taxes, Rebecca Dawson is vying for the Ward 2 seat on Missoula City Council.
Dawson, 42, is a Realtor with EXIT Realty in Missoula and also works for Caras Property Management as a maintenance coordinator. She grew up in Stevensville and has lived in the Garden City for seven years.
"The city needs to rein in their spending. I think we need a complete, top-down approach. We need to look for, where are we inefficient? Where are we wasting money? And put a stop to that," Dawson said.
Dawson would look at departments such as Public Works, asking questions such as if they have too many supervisors, she said. If elected, she would seek to look at reassigning city employees to other sections where there is a "need."
In regard to the city's housing and development office, Dawson said some duties handled by multiple people could be assigned to fewer employees.
It would all be in an attempt to push down city spending and taxes, which ultimately, she said, would result in lower property taxes.
"We wouldn't need to hire new people for other positions, we can then retrain and move people to where it's a more efficient use of our money and their time," Dawson said. "If a builder is getting three different permits, and if you draw a circle around what they all encompass, that piece in the middle where they overlap can fit into one circle."
A major issue driving increased housing prices is the price of different permits and regulations the city has that developers pay and then pass on to the consumer, Dawson said.
The permitting and regulatory process has become a "revenue source" instead of a "regulatory system that is intended for public safety and quality," she said.
Dawson also took issue with the city's land-banking process and tax increment financing, saying it had a place but is "overused and abused."
On homelessness, Dawson said there are three categories of unhoused people — those in economic situations, those who are struggling with mental health and addiction and those who choose to be homeless.
She would push for job training, child care, and education for those facing homelessness, she said. For those who choose to be homeless, she would like to see them leave Missoula.
"The transients and vagrants, those are the people that don't want help, they want to live this lifestyle," Dawson said. "Unfortunately they don't have a lot of respect for laws and city ordinance and so I think at that point, we need to ask them to move on.
"Because as a city, we're going to empower our law enforcement to enforce our laws and ordinances and you can stay if you're going to be a law-abiding citizen or you will get sucked into the legal system or you can choose to go."
Regarding child care, Dawson suggested that with state help, Missoula could create a job-training program in a teaching tract at area high schools. Students would get certified in CPR, food handling and other areas and then work with younger children.
The program would be similar to STEM programs and the Health Science Academy at local high schools, she said.
"It provides child care, which we sorely need, but it also provides a career path and insight and it helps our high schoolers prepare for tomorrow as well," Dawson said. "And it also is going to flush the kids out that want to be a teacher, but then they're going to go do that and they're going to go, 'No, I don't want to do this.'"
City Council races are nonpartisan, but candidates can file as party affiliated and seek political endorsements.
Dawson said she has not sought an endorsement from either the county's Republican or Democratic parties and filed as "nonpartisan." She did win a Republican primary for House District 95 during the 2020 election, but ultimately lost in the general to Rep. Danny Tenenbaum.
Dawson is running against Jordan Hess, who is endorsed by the Missoula County Democrats and seeks a third term on city council.
Council members are paid $1,249 per month — around $14,990 per year — and serve a four-year term. Six council seats are open this year.
The Missoulian is profiling candidates in this year's contested city council races.
