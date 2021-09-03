Rebecca Dawson running for Missoula City Council on responsible spending

Running on fiscal responsibility and in response to higher property taxes, Rebecca Dawson is vying for the Ward 2 seat on Missoula City Council.

Dawson, 42, is a Realtor with EXIT Realty in Missoula and also works for Caras Property Management as a maintenance coordinator. She grew up in Stevensville and has lived in the Garden City for seven years.

"The city needs to rein in their spending. I think we need a complete, top-down approach. We need to look for, where are we inefficient? Where are we wasting money? And put a stop to that," Dawson said.

Dawson would look at departments such as Public Works, asking questions such as if they have too many supervisors, she said. If elected, she would seek to look at reassigning city employees to other sections where there is a "need."

In regard to the city's housing and development office, Dawson said some duties handled by multiple people could be assigned to fewer employees.

It would all be in an attempt to push down city spending and taxes, which ultimately, she said, would result in lower property taxes.