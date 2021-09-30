Rebekah Barsotti case handed back to Mineral County, all leads exhausted

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release Thursday afternoon saying all leads have been exhausted in relation to Rebekah Barsotti’s disappearance. The case has been returned to Mineral County, where it will remain an active missing persons case.
Barsotti, 34, has been missing since July 20, when she was last seen at about 2:15 p.m. at Town Pump in Superior. Her car was seen at a rest area near mile marker 71 on Interstate 90 along with some personal items.
Mineral County Search and Rescue, Missoula County Search and Rescue (SAR), and members from Kootenai County and Flathead County Search and Rescue began an extensive search in and around the Clark Fork River. Combined, over 2,000 hours have been dedicated to the search, the release said. While Missoula County SAR conducted their search Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division investigated all other potential leads.
The search for Barsotti has been extensive in terms of resources and hours spent, Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth said in the statement.
“I’m thankful for the support of our neighboring law enforcement agencies, especially Missoula County Sheriff’s Office. Mineral County Sheriff’s Office is compassionate to the Barsotti family and their search for their loved one. We will continue to work with the Barsotti family and the case will remain an active missing persons case and any credible leads will be investigated,” he said.
The Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott echoed Toth’s statement, saying he’s proud of the effort afforded to Barsotti’s case.
“Missoula County Search and Rescue volunteers and Detectives worked tirelessly to try and bring closure to this case and to Rebekah’s family,” McDermott said in the release.
Barsotti’s parents, Angela and Gerry Mastrovito, have been in Missoula since she disappeared. Originally, they planned to head back to their home in Virginia earlier in the summer, but lengthened their stay in Missoula because searches so far haven't been successful in finding Barsotti, they said. They intend to stay at least through November.
The outpouring of community support has helped Rebekah’s parents immensely, they said. From Rebekah’s co-workers at Plonk to families of other missing women, Angela said people have come out in droves from Missoula and beyond to give them emotional support and resources to navigate this difficult time.
Rebekah’s parents haven’t been able to begin the healing process yet, they said.
“That won’t happen until we find Rebekah,” Gerry added.