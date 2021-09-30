Rebekah Barsotti case handed back to Mineral County, all leads exhausted

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release Thursday afternoon saying all leads have been exhausted in relation to Rebekah Barsotti’s disappearance. The case has been returned to Mineral County, where it will remain an active missing persons case.

Barsotti, 34, has been missing since July 20, when she was last seen at about 2:15 p.m. at Town Pump in Superior. Her car was seen at a rest area near mile marker 71 on Interstate 90 along with some personal items.

Mineral County Search and Rescue, Missoula County Search and Rescue (SAR), and members from Kootenai County and Flathead County Search and Rescue began an extensive search in and around the Clark Fork River. Combined, over 2,000 hours have been dedicated to the search, the release said. While Missoula County SAR conducted their search Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division investigated all other potential leads.

The search for Barsotti has been extensive in terms of resources and hours spent, Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth said in the statement.