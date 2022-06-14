Reconnecting with the Iron Riders, 125 years later

The road to downtown Missoula was only dirt then.

It was decades too early for an interstate or permanent bridge to exist. But that didn’t stop the 25th Infantry Bicycle Corps, which took off through the mud and creek beds of the Rocky Mountains one early June morning to complete one of the first long-distance bike rides in the world.

Exactly 125 years later, roughly 30 riders appeared out of the hazy first light at Fort Missoula to relive that historical event. They were part of a flurry of history lessons, ceremonies and movie screenings commemorating the "Iron Riders," a groundbreaking unit made up of Black soldiers.

A trumpeter played reveille as the riders bunched up behind Bobby McDonald, the anniversary organizer and avid historical reenactor. In full historical garb and replica frontier bicycle, he’d been waiting for this moment for years.

“This is so historic, so important, so positive,” McDonald said. “Buffalo Soldiers helped build this community.”

Members of the 25th Infantry were the first to test bikes by the U.S military as a transportation tool. In 1896, Fort Missoula received bike gear from the A.G. Spaulding Company. Each one, fully packed, weighed more than 60 pounds.

By the next summer, the 20-person unit had taken hundred-mile trips across the state. But corps leader Lt. James Moss had a larger goal: bike from Missoula to St. Louis, a 1,900-mile trip.

On June 14, the corps left Fort Missoula, turned right on Front Street and traveled on old roads, railroad tracks and often their own path.

They stayed in forts, camped on the open prairie and by river banks, pedaling 50 miles each day. On July 24, a crowd of thousands greeted the riders in St. Louis.

The Missoulian was also there 125 years ago. Instead of staying at the send-off, a Missoulian reporter named Edward Boos rode with the corps, updating Montana and the West on the Buffalo Soldiers’ progress.

A new era

In 1866, Congress created six all-Black regiments. Deployed west of the Mississippi River, these troops often defended and kept the peace for white settlers in the West. Sometimes they would be stationed to protect new settlements from attacks from Native Americans.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture also published that soldiers helped with horsemanship at West Point, patrolled Yosemite and Yellowstone during the early national park days and joined the invasion of Italy in 1943.

Many also experienced discrimination by white officers or locals in the town. Despite inequality, some of the regiments had Black officers. Lt. Henry Flipper, the first Black man to graduate from West Point and earn an officer commission, commanded troops for five years before white peers forced his court martial in 1882. Bill Clinton gave Flipper a posthumous pardon in 1999.

McDonald, the anniversary organizer and CEO of the Orange County Black Chamber of Commerce, said he felt connected to the story.

His family is full of military history. McDonald’s father and four uncles served as Buffalo Soldiers in World War II. His aunt was the first Black sergeant in the Army. McDonald himself served in the Navy during two tours in Vietnam.

“I am a product of the military system,” he said, adding that the training he got in the 1960s shaped him into the person he is today. “It helped me understand the value of education, responsibility and tradition.”

McDonald has studied the path of the 25th infantry and other Buffalo Soldiers for years. The 25th infantry was stationed in Missoula from 1888-1898. From reports across Missoula, the soldiers got along well with the town, with some returning to live in the valley after their service ended.

They were well known for their band, which once traveled to Helena just for a show.

The history took McDonald to Wallace, Idaho, in 2018, where the Buffalo Soldiers helped the community rebuild after the Great Burn of 1910. Since 2019, he has been preparing for the 125th anniversary of the corps.

Retracing steps

While most people ended their historic route at the Holiday Inn downtown, one reenactor is taking his history knowledge the full trip to St. Louis. Erick Cedeño, an adventure cyclist, has made trips across the North American continent. He was especially excited for this ride.

“I am fascinated as a person of color to see anyone, any photo, really anything of people of color on bikes,” Cedeño said. “And to find this group, I felt connected to them.”

Cedeño has done major rides from Vancouver to Mexico City, or Miami to New York. His favorite trips have connections to U.S history. He twice followed the Underground Railroad used to free slaves before emancipation from New Orleans to Niagara Falls.

He stayed at safe houses, walked through secret tunnels and museums as he saw the lay of the land that was reality less than 200 years ago. Now, he is trying to re-create the path as closely as possible.

Cedeño will stop at the shells of old forts along the Great Plains. He even plans to spend four days along the Missouri River, where the corps searched for a place to cross. Unlike the original trip, he will use a mountain bike with gears.

“Those guys were so strong, I probably couldn’t do what they did. But I wanted to have their story; I just want to tell their story.”

Some of the route will be roads, some will be gravel. He looks forward to retracing the unit’s steps. Afterward he may release his route to the public in hopes other adventure cyclists would see the historical appeal. But he would also like to come back one day with his son.

“Maybe 25 years from now, my son can do it with me,” he said.

Gearing ahead

The Bike Corps reenactment is just the beginning of a week full of history activities about the 25th Infantry.

On Wednesday, presentations about Japanese internment in Missoula, the 25th infantry and more will liven the fort area, followed by a sponsored PaddleHeads baseball game and an Iron Riders tribute from the Missoula City Band.

On Thursday, the Iron Riders film festival will take over the Roxy Theater, featuring three films about the Buffalo Soldiers. There will also be a monument dedication to the Buffalo Soldiers in Wallace on Friday. To see the full list, visit ironriders2022.org/schedule-of-events.

