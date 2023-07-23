There were over 50,000 airline passengers inbound to the Missoula Montana Airport in June of this year, a new record.

And according to airport director Brian Ellestad, more than 47,000 passengers were outbound that month — also a new record.

“So truly, we serviced nearly 100,000 passengers in June,” Ellestad said.

The airport serves about 900,000 passengers annually and is served by five airlines providing nonstop flights to 14 different airports, although some routes are seasonal.

“We are thrilled to witness this record-breaking achievement,” Ellestad said. “Our team’s dedication and hard work have paid off. We thank our airline and community partners, as well as the flying public for their support and assistance.”

Compared with June of 2022, the number of passengers boarding aircraft at MSO was up 17%.

Compared with June 2019, the last year of normal travel before the pandemic, the airport’s passenger traffic was up 4% this year.

The Missoula airport’s numbers were big even for a summer where records are being set across the country. Nationally, June air travel was only .8% higher than 2019 levels and 11.1% higher than 2022 levels.

Ellestad said his staff is still focused on keeping people safe despite the crush of travelers.

“As an airport, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of service and safety for all travelers,” he said.

Ellestad also noted that by welcoming more visitors, the airport is helping to facilitate economic growth and connectivity in the Missoula region.

“As the region’s gateway to the world, we look forward to welcoming more passengers and continuing to contribute to the economic growth and vitality of the region,” he said.

In 2022, the airport opened a new $64.6 million airport terminal. Ellestad said it’s a good thing that was completed in time for this summer’s rush of passengers.

“The new building has made things easier,” he said. “But it’s still a stressor on staff. We have some projects we’re finishing up, including a de-icing pad expansion. So the staff has been spread pretty thin.”

Construction is ongoing for Phase 2 of the airport’s expansion plans. Called the East Concourse Extension, the future $42 million building will provide four additional gates, a new baggage claim and a rental car center. It’s expected to begin opening to the public in phases starting in the summer of 2024.

“The steel is going to show up mid-August, so we’ll be going vertical in August,” Ellestad said.

The Missoula airport hasn’t had the kind of huge tangle-ups that have wreaked havoc at other airports this summer. For example, storms and staffing shortages caused chaos and mass delays at airports on both coasts of the United States in early July.

The news outlet Forbes reported recently that the Transportation Department Office of Inspector General has released a report that found the Federal Aviation Administration is facing a severe shortage of air traffic controllers.

“This is going to be a journey, especially when you factor in attrition, to get to levels we want to see,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was quoted as saying. “I think it’ll be a while before we’re at levels we’d like to see.”