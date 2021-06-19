Recreation.gone: Study shows quirks in campsite reservations

Rice said the research can guide park managers’ building decisions. For example, the Zion analysis indicates campers would tolerate denser spacing of sites in an existing campground, relieving the need to build a new site elsewhere to address demand.

“There’s only two or three papers written out there about this,” Rice said. “For the last five decades, we’ve been asking people these questions about what matters to them and how they rank the most important attributes. We get more accurate findings when they’re actually putting their money on the line to get a campsite.”

Naturally, the law of unintended consequences gets involved. As Recreation.gov got more established, whole summer seasons would get booked up within 8 minutes of the reservations portal opening. Several internet start-ups arose to hack the process, offering bots that would digitally wait in line for people and repeatedly post applications until they secured a booking.

Public land managers have managed to defeat many of the bots. A few, like Campnab.com, have endured. It charges $10 to $20 per reservation, or users can subscribe for a monthly fee of up to $50 to scan multiple parks or dates.