Recreational fires illegal in city

Although popular and prevalent, open fires in backyards or driveways are illegal within the Missoula city limits.

Sarah Coefield, air quality specialist for the Missoula City-County Health Department said in an email on Thursday that recreational fires are not allowed by city law, though small fires are allowed outside city limits. Large bonfires require a permit signed by fire protection, law enforcement and the Health Department and are reserved for organization-related events inside or outside city limits.

"Inside city limits where you have this many people in close proximity to each other, the smoke leaves the property boundaries and it can be a serious health concern for people," Coefield said.

However, many residents are unaware that bonfires aren't permitted and Coefield said if the health or fire department are alerted of a fire, they use it as an opportunity to educate residents.

The rule has been little noticed, as hardware stores and other businesses have been selling portable fire pits, ceramic fire chimneys and similar burning containers without warnings or notices of illegality. As social distancing restrictions collided with cold winter weather, many Missoulians have added fire pits to their outdoor gatherings.