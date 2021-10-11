 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Cross blood shortage continues; upcoming donation opportunities available
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Red Cross blood shortage continues; upcoming donation opportunities available

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.

With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross asks donors of all blood types — especially type O — to make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible to ensure patients can receive the lifesaving transfusions they rely on. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming area blood donation opportunities:

Kalispell

Oct. 28: Noon-5:30 p.m., Kalispell Blood Donation Center, 126 N. Meridian Road.

Oct. 29: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Flathead County Health Department, 1035 First Ave. W.

Marion

Oct. 28: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Marion Community Hall, 180 Gopher Lane.

Charlo

Oct. 20: 12:30-6 p.m., Charlo High School, 405 First Ave. W.

Polson

Oct. 27: Noon-5 p.m., Kwa Taq Nuk Resort, 49708 U.S. Highway 93.

Ronan

Oct. 22: 1-6:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Franklin Street and Fourth Avenue East.

Libby

Oct. 21: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., VFW, 114 W. Second St.

Missoula

Oct. 21: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Missoula Red Cross, 2401 N. Reserve St. Suites 6-7.

Oct. 26: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., The James E. Todd Center, UM, 32 Campus Drive.

Oct. 28: Noon-6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missoula Stake, 3201 Bancroft St.

Oct. 29: 1-6 p.m., PEAK Health and Wellness, 5000 Blue Mountain Road.

Victor

Oct. 18: 1-6 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 150 S. A St.

Thompson Falls

Oct. 19: Noon-5:30 p.m., St. William Catholic Church, 416 Preston Ave.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Columbus Day Parade returns after COVID year

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News