Red Cross blood shortage continues; upcoming donation opportunities available

The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.
With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross asks donors of all blood types — especially type O — to make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible to ensure patients can receive the lifesaving transfusions they rely on. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming area blood donation opportunities:
Kalispell
Oct. 28: Noon-5:30 p.m., Kalispell Blood Donation Center, 126 N. Meridian Road.
Oct. 29: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Flathead County Health Department, 1035 First Ave. W.
Marion
Oct. 28: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Marion Community Hall, 180 Gopher Lane.
Charlo
Oct. 20: 12:30-6 p.m., Charlo High School, 405 First Ave. W.
Polson
Oct. 27: Noon-5 p.m., Kwa Taq Nuk Resort, 49708 U.S. Highway 93.
Ronan
Oct. 22: 1-6:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Franklin Street and Fourth Avenue East.
Libby
Oct. 21: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., VFW, 114 W. Second St.
Missoula
Oct. 21: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Missoula Red Cross, 2401 N. Reserve St. Suites 6-7.
Oct. 26: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., The James E. Todd Center, UM, 32 Campus Drive.
Oct. 28: Noon-6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missoula Stake, 3201 Bancroft St.
Oct. 29: 1-6 p.m., PEAK Health and Wellness, 5000 Blue Mountain Road.
Victor
Oct. 18: 1-6 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 150 S. A St.
Thompson Falls
Oct. 19: Noon-5:30 p.m., St. William Catholic Church, 416 Preston Ave.