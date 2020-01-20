The American Red Cross is calling for more blood donations amid a nationwide shortage, and it is holding blood drives Tuesday in Missoula.
“Right now we have a Type O blood shortage,” said Cynthia De La Torre, spokeswoman for the American Red Cross of Montana. Blood comes in several types, determined by the presence of chemicals called antigens, and safe transfusions require a donor’s blood type is compatible with a recipient’s.
O-positive blood can be safely transfused to anyone with a positive blood type, and O-negative blood — found in just 7 percent of the population — can be given to anyone at all. For that reason, healthcare providers use O-negative blood in emergency situations when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.
“We typically like to stay at a five-day blood supply, and right now we’re at a three-day” supply for Type O blood nationwide, said De La Torre. More information on the blood availability situation in Montana was not available.
De La Torre said that blood donations do tend to slump in the winter months, due to the holidays, bad weather and influenza. However, the Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood donations and more than 2,600 platelet donations every day to meet the need for blood nationwide. The organization also states that every two seconds, someone somewhere in the nation needs blood.
The Red Cross will host two blood drives in Missoula on Tuesday afternoon, one at the Good Food Store from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and one at St. Paul Lutheran Church from 2 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. It will host drives at several other locations over the next month and elsewhere in western Montana.
Donors must either be 18 years of age, or be at least 16 years of age and have a signed parental consent form. They must also meet certain health requirements. For more information, visit www.redcrossblood.org. Type your ZIP code into the search bar to find a nearby blood drive.