Red Cross of Montana gears up for Cat-Griz Blood Battle amid nationwide blood shortage

Missoulians can donate blood year-round at the Missoula Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center at 2401 North Reserve St.

On Thursday afternoon a handful of people came in to donate.

Patti Stevens of Florence has been donating blood off-and-on for the last three decades and has a rare blood type. She donates to help save lives, she said.

As Missoula Red Cross technician Baylee Tveidt began Stevens’ donation process, she said that donating blood for the first time can be scary.

“It’s not as bad as you think,” Tveidt said. “After you do it the first time you’ll be like, ‘Oh that’s so easy.’”

Across from Stevens, longtime donors Claudia Bible and her husband were finishing up their donations. Bible has donated over 40 units of blood, equaling almost six gallons. Her husband has donated over 10 gallons.

“Not everyone will take the time to do it, and not everyone can,” Bible said. “It’s a way to make a difference and you can help save a life.”