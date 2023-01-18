Red Cross of Montana offering multiple volunteer opportunities

Montana Red Cross is seeking volunteers for 2023.
Each year, Red Cross volunteers help more than 500 Montanans following disasters. About 90% of the Red Cross workforce are volunteers in communities across the state.
Ways to volunteer include:
- Disaster Action Team Members: These volunteers help meet families' most immediate needs like food, clothing and shelter following disaster. They also provide emotional support and a shoulder to lean on.
- Service to the Armed Forces caseworkers: Help members of the military, veterans and their families prepare for and respond to the challenges of military service. These volunteers provide critical services to military families by connecting them with local, state and national resources.
- Preparedness team member: Volunteers help install free smoke alarms in homes to teaching schoolchildren how to be ready for an emergency. They also help to reduce the risk of disaster and help families be ready when sirens sound.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities and explore what other options are available, including volunteer work that can be done from home, visit redcross.org/volunteer or call 800-272-6668. Training is provided.