Red Cross offering gifts in return for blood donations

From now until Nov. 22, all donors who choose to give blood will be gifted a $10 gift card to a merchant of their choosing. Donating healthy blood before flu season hits will greatly help patients in need.

Those who can donate blood during Thanksgiving, from Nov. 23-27, will get a Red Cross beanie, while supplies last. All those who come and donate between Nov. 28-Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

The CDC predicts a serious spread of flu this year and is already reporting an early spike in cases in several states. When seasonal illnesses increase, the number of healthy blood donors tends to decrease. The American Red Cross is asking people to give now to help ensure blood is available when patients need it.

The American Red Cross urges blood donors to give now and help fight the potential impact of seasonal illnesses and a potentially severe flu season on the blood supply. Paired with busy holiday schedules, seasonal illnesses may make it harder to collect the blood hospital patients require this winter. Donors − especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets − can help bolster the blood supply now by making an appointment to give in the coming weeks.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Missoula County will be on Nov. 18 from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. at PEAK Health and Wellness at 5000 Blue Mountain Rd. and on Nov. 30 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Missoula Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 800 South Ave. W.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Flathead County include Bigfork, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m.- 5:30 p.m., Pope John Paul II Catholic Church, 195 Coverdell; Columbia Falls, Nov. 23 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bad Rock Fire Department, 23 Columbia Pines Court; Kalispell Nov. 21, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 400 W. California St. and Nov. 30, 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Kalispell Elks Lodge, 1820 Highway 93S; Whitefish, Nov. 17, 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Wave, 1250 Baker Ave.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Lake County include Polson, Nov. 22, 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., New Life Church, 1414 2nd St. W.; and Nov. 29, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., St. Joseph Medical Center, 6 13th Ave. E.; Saint Ignatius, Nov. 22, 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Main and Highway 93.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Lincoln County include Fortine, Nov. 22, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fortine Community Church, 332 Meadow Creek Road.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Ravalli County include Florence, Nov. 21, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Florence-Carlton Community Church, 20075 Old Highway 93; and Hamilton, Nov. 23, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Marcus Daly Hospital, 1200 Westwood Drive.