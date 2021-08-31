Red Cross urges blood donations, offers donors free Sport Clips haircut

The American Red Cross and Sport Clips Haircuts are urging eligible donors to give blood this September to help tackle the needs of patients relying on lifesaving transfusions.

While summer winds down, the Red Cross is concerned that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant and a potentially active hurricane season may further challenge the ability to collect and meet hospital demand. In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen blood donor turnout decline by nearly 10% while hospital demand continues to outpace donations.

This decline is believed to be due to multiple reasons, including the continued effects of the pandemic on blood drive cancellations and donor availability as well as back-to-school preparations for many families.

Donors who come to give throughout the month of September will receive a free haircut coupon by email from Sport Clips Haircuts.

Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Missoula